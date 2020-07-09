Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2600, ignoring Brexit talks

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Keeps break of 200-day EMA above 1.2600
GBP/USD remains on the front foot around 1.2613 during the early Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the Cable keeps the previous day’s break above 200-day EMA. As a result, the bulls are targeting a horizontal area comprising multiple highs marked since April 14.
Other than the 1.2645/55 immediate resistance region, the early-June top of 1.2730 and 1.2800 round-figure may act as buffers ahead of the June 10 peak of 1.2813.
It’s worth mentioning that the pair’s rise past-1.2813 could aim for 1.3000 psychological magnet before refreshing the yearly top beyond 1.3200. Meanwhile, a daily close below 200-day EMA level of 1.2590 could drag the quote to 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement of March month’s fall near 1.2515.
GBP/USD Forecast: Extends gains above 1.2600, ignoring Brexit talks
The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.2591 its highest in four weeks, finishing the US session in the 1.2550 area. The pound surged on the dollar’s broad weakness and despite the lack of progress in Brexit talks. The American dollar, on the other hand, remained on the back foot against most of its major rivals. The UK published Halifax House Prices, which printed at -0.1% in June, better than anticipated. In the Brexit front, UK’s David Frost and EU’s Barnier have resumed trade talks in London. News on that front could be out during the first hours of Asian trading. This Wednesday, the UK will publish the RICS Housing Price Balance for June.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling around 1.13 as stocks fall
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, off the highs as concerns about coronavirus and the court decision to hand Trump's financial to a grand jury trigger political uncertainty. US jobless claims beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.26 as the market mood worsens
GBP/USD is trading around 1.26, off the highs. The risk-off mood has pushed the dollar higher and is weighing on GBP/USD. UK fiscal stimulus and Brexit are also in play.
Gold: $1800 is being used as the intraday support for XAU/USD
Gold has retraced on Thursday during the US session after the recent impressive rally. At the moment the market is grappling with the USD 1800 per troy ounce psychological level.
Altcoin season confirmed
Second-line Altcoins take turns offering explosive price hikes. Bitcoin is giving up ground in the struggle for dominance, but it is not Ethereum that collects the profits. Ripple manages to enter the safe zone and bets on the upward continuity.
WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15
WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.