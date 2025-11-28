Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges lower to 1.3220

GBP/USD edges lower to 1.3220 as market leans bearish post-budget

GBP/USD dips during the North American session on Friday, despite heading into the end of the week with gains of almost 1%, after the financial markets digest the Autumn Budget. The pair trades at 1.3221 after retreating from a daily high of 1.3244.

GBP/USD continues its winning streak for the seventh successive session, trading around 1.3240 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) weakens amid growing expectations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December.

The GBP/USD pair remains steady at around 1.3230 on Thursday as market participants digest the UK's Autumn Budget amid thin trading liquidity conditions, with US markets remaining closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. At the time of writing, the pair is flat at 1.3232, virtually unchanged.