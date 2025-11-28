GBP/USD gains near 1.3250 amid rising Fed rate cut bets

GBP/USD continues its winning streak for the seventh successive session, trading around 1.3240 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) weakens amid growing expectations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are now pricing in over an 87% chance of a 25 bps cut at the upcoming December meeting, a sharp rise from the 39% probability seen just a week earlier. Traders are also anticipating three additional rate cuts by the end of 2026.

These expectations for additional rate cuts firmed after reports indicated that White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is the leading candidate for the next Fed chair. Traders see Hassett as aligned with US President Donald Trump’s preference for lower interest rates.

The GBP/USD pair also advances as the Pound Sterling (GBP) strengthens, with traders reassessing UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ latest budget and her renewed pledge to maintain fiscal discipline.

However, the British Pound saw market sentiment jolt after the early release of the Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecasts, which projected weaker economic growth but also revealed a larger-than-expected £22 billion fiscal buffer. Despite concerns over backloaded fiscal tightening, the broader signal of improving public finances helped stabilize the currency.