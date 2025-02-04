Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD continues to gain ground amid improved-risk on sentiment

GBP/USD remains above 1.2400, eyes on tariff implementation on China
GBP/USD continues to gain ground for the second successive session, trading around 1.2430 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair improved amid improved risk-on sentiment after US President Donald Trump announced late Monday that he would pause tariffs on Mexico and Canada.
However, market volatility remains a concern, with investors closely monitoring developments in ongoing tariff negotiations. President Trump stated that he would suspend steep tariffs on Mexico and Canada after their leaders agreed to deploy 10,000 soldiers to the US border to combat drug trafficking. The tariffs on Mexico and Canada have been postponed for at least 30 days. Read more...
GBP/USD whipsaws as tariffs come and go
GBP/USD sewered after a batch of fresh tariff threats from US President Donald Trump hit the markets, but plunges across global risk markets clawed back to recover ground after looming US tariffs on Canada and Mexico gave way to 30-day concessions from the Trump administration. Odds of US tariffs on the UK specifically remain limited, and Cable managed to rebound to the 1.2450 region at the tail-end of the Monday trading session.
The Bank of England (BoE) is set to give another rate call later this week, and markets are broadly pricing in another rate cut. The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to vote eight-to-one on cutting interest rates another quarter-point to 4.5%, with the one holdout expected to vote for holding rates steady for another meeting. Read more...
GBP/USD spins in a giant circle on Monday
GBP/USD roiled on Monday, tumbling 1.5% during the overnight session before recovering back to flat for the day at the 1.2400 handle. Import tariffs from the US brewing into a large-scale global trade war hobbled market sentiment over the weekend.
The US was geared up to impose sweeping import tariffs of 25% on Canada and Mexico, as well as an additional 10% on China, with US President Donald Trump promising to add an additional 10% levy on goods imported from the EU. However, Mexico was able to obtain a one-month reprieve from the US' tariffs, leading investors to hope that the majority of global tariffs will able to be averted by countries acquiescing to whatever Trump demands in exchange for easing tariffs. Donald Trump specifically voiced a desire for "rare earth metals" agreements from Ukraine in exchange for the US' continued help with the Russian invasion, as well as re-floating taking control of the Panama Canal, which is currently owned and controlled by the country of Panama. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
