GBP/USD remains above 1.2400, eyes on tariff implementation on China

- GBP/USD could lose ground as China is set to be hit with a 10% across-the-board tariff on Tuesday.
- Trump said on Monday afternoon that talks with China would take place probably over the next 24 hours.
- Traders expect the BoE to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut on Thursday amid signs of slowing inflation in the UK.
GBP/USD continues to gain ground for the second successive session, trading around 1.2430 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair improved amid improved risk-on sentiment after US President Donald Trump announced late Monday that he would pause tariffs on Mexico and Canada.
However, market volatility remains a concern, with investors closely monitoring developments in ongoing tariff negotiations. President Trump stated that he would suspend steep tariffs on Mexico and Canada after their leaders agreed to deploy 10,000 soldiers to the US border to combat drug trafficking. The tariffs on Mexico and Canada have been postponed for at least 30 days.
The decision to postpone tariffs comes just two days after Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods and 10% tariffs on imports from China. China is set to be hit with an across-the-board tariff starting at 05:00 GMT on Tuesday. However, Trump said on Monday afternoon that talks with China would take place “probably over the next 24 hours.” He also said, “If we can’t make a deal with China, then the tariffs will be very, very substantial.”
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar’s (USD)value against six major currencies, stabilizes around 108.70 at the time of writing after giving up most of its gains in the previous session. However, the upbeat US economic data could provide some support to the Greenback. ISM Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.9 in January from 49.3 in December. This reading came in better than the estimation of 49.8.
The upside of the GBP/USD pair could be restrained as the Pound Sterling (GBP) may face risks due to expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will restart its policy-easing cycle, likely cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.5% on Thursday.
Traders anticipate a dovish stance from the Bank of England amid signs of slowing inflation, despite accelerating wage growth in the United Kingdom (UK). The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to vote 8-1 in favor of a quarter-point rate cut to 4.5%, with one member likely advocating for maintaining current rates for another meeting.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops to test 0.6200 on RBA rate cut bets, China tariffs
AUD/USD pauses its rebound and drops further to test 0.6200 in Asian trading on Tuesday. US President Trump tariffs on China kick off shortly while markets price in aggressive RBA rate cut bets, both weigh down on the Aussie even though risk appetite improves.
USD/JPY rebounds in sync with US Dollar, holds below 155.50
USD/JPY rebounds but remains below 155.50 in Tuesday's Asian session. The pair tracks the renewed upside in the US Dollar amid a positive shift in risk sentiment as US President Trump delays tariffs on Canada and Mexico by a month. However, tariffs on China take effective later this session and could cap the pair's upside.
Gold turns overbought, more upside likely?
Gold price has entered a consolidative mode above $2,800 early Tuesday, slightly off all-time highs of $2,831 reached on Monday. Attention now turns toward the US labor data and speeches from US Federal Reserve policymakers amid tariff respite by US President Donald Trump.
Ripple's XRP soars 30% as crypto market bounces back
Ripple's XRP is up 30% in the early hours of Tuesday as bulls are looking to stage a recovery from the recent crypto market crash. While on-chain data shows prevailing bearish sentiment in the market, bulls could return to help the remittance-based token secure a move above the $3.00 psychological level.
Seven Fundamentals for the week: Trump's opening salvo in a trade war casts shadow over Nonfarm Payrolls Premium
The wrecking ball is here. As US President Donald Trump celebrates two weeks at the White House, the only asset praying in markets is the US Dollar in response to tariffs. This story is set to dominate the week, with occasional attention given to the BoE and the buildup to NFP.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.