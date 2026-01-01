USD/JPY strengthens above 156.50 as BoJ’s cautious tightening weighs on Japanese Yen
- USD/JPY strengthens to around 156.75 in Friday’s early Asian session.
- The cautious pace of BoJ’s monetary tightening weighs on the Japanese Yen and creates a tailwind for the pair.
- The prospect of a US rate cut and concerns about the Fed’s independence might cap the upside for USD/JPY.
The USD/JPY pair gains ground to near 156.75 during the early Asian session on Monday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) softens against the US Dollar (USD) as traders have been disappointed with the slow and cautious pace of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary tightening.
The BoJ raised its policy rate to 0.75% from 0.50%, the highest level in 30 years, at its December policy meeting. However, the Japanese central bank did not provide specific guidance on the pace of future hikes, which disappointed the market and weighed on the JPY.
On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to cut the interest rates further in 2026, and US President Donald Trump openly pushes for a more dovish central bank chief. This, in turn, might undermine the Greenback against the JPY.
Trump said that he expects the next Fed Chairman to keep interest rates low and never “disagree” with him. The comments are likely to heighten concerns among investors and policymakers about Federal Reserve independence.
“The biggest factor for the dollar in the first quarter will be the Fed,” said Yusuke Miyairi, a foreign-exchange strategist at Nomura. “And it’s not just the meetings in January and March, but who will be the Fed Chair after Jerome Powell ends his term,” Miyairi added.
The Fed cut rates three times in 2025, and traders anticipate two rate cuts this year. Financial markets are pricing in nearly an 18.3% chance the Fed will cut interest rates at its next meeting in January, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
