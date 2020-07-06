Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls likely to target 1.2600

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls struggle at 1.25 zone despite strong UK construction PMI data beat

Fresh strength probed above 1.2500 barrier and hit session high at 1.2509 but gains were so far short-lived as the pair pulled back to 1.2470 zone, despite upbeat UK June construction PMI data (June 55.3 vs 47 f/c, the highest since July 2018). Today's action marks the second probe through south-heading 20DMA (1.2493) which marks solid barrier. Repeated failure to break higher would keep the downside vulnerable, as momentum remains in negative territory and stochastic is about to reverse from overbought zone. We look for initial direction signals on break of pivotal points, provided by 100DMA (1.2447) and 20DMA (1.2494). Close below 100DMA would soften near-term tone and risk attack at lower pivots at 1.2430/23 (10DMA/Fibo 38.2% of 1.2251/1.2529), break of which would confirm reversal. Conversely, close above 20DMA would inflate bulls which would look for extension above 1.2530/30 (last Thursday's high/50% retracement of 1.2813/1.2251 descend) to signal continuation. Read More...

GBPUSD

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls likely to target 1.2600 as focus shifts to Brexit talks in London

The GBP/USD pair reversed an intraday dip to the 1.2440-35 region and ended the day with modest gains on the last trading day of the week. The pair extended the previous day's intraday retracement slide from weekly tops and remained on the defensive amid doubts about the possibility of reaching an agreement before the end of the transition period in December 2020, especially after the UK and EU delayed a meeting scheduled on Friday due to the divergences between the two parties. On the economic data front, the UK Services PMI was revised higher to 47.1 from the preliminary reading of 47, albeit failed to impress bullish traders.

However,  growing optimism about a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery continued undermining the US dollar's safe-haven status and helped limit any deeper losses, rather assisted the pair to attract some dip-buying. The pair bounced around 50 pips from daily lows and the uptick remained unaffected by concerns over a continuous surge in coronavirus cases. the upbeat market mood remained supportive of the uptick through the Asian session on Monday. Bulls now seemed to make a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the key 1.2500 psychological mark as the focus now shifts to another round of the key Brexit talks in London. Read More...

GBPUSD

 

GBP/USD bulls still await a sustained move beyond 1.2500 mark

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early part of the European trading action, with bulls still awaiting a sustained move beyond the key 1.2500 psychological mark.

The pair built on Friday's intraday positive move of around 50 pips and gained some follow-through traction on the first day of a new trading week. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by sustained selling around the US dollar, which remained depressed and failed to gain any respite from a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2497
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.2482
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2507
Daily SMA50 1.2423
Daily SMA100 1.2456
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2494
Previous Daily Low 1.2438
Previous Weekly High 1.253
Previous Weekly Low 1.2252
Previous Monthly High 1.2813
Previous Monthly Low 1.2252
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2472
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2459
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2449
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2416
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2393
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2504
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2527
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.256

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

