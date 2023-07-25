Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Bulls commit at a 61.8% ratio ahead of the Fed

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls commit at a 61.8% ratio ahead of the Fed

Sterling moved out of consolidation in the later part of the New York morning and is finding demand at a daily support area on the charts. However, at 1.1900, the pair is remaining precariously close to recent trend lows ahead of Wednesday's expected Fed 25bp hike. Read More...

Pound Sterling declines as tight monetary policy deepens recession fears

The Pound Sterling (GBP) struggles to extend recovery and drops sharply amid bleak economic prospects propelled by higher inflation and aggressive monetary policy by the Bank of England (BoE). The GBP/USD pair picks demand as the market mood has turned bullish amid hopes that interest rates by global central banks will peak sooner than expected. Read More...
 

GBP/USD: Further decline is seen below 1.2780 – UOB

Further weakness in GBP/USD emerges on a close below 1.2780, according to UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2894
Today Daily Change 0.0066
Today Daily Change % 0.51
Today daily open 1.2828
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.285
Daily SMA50 1.2665
Daily SMA100 1.2516
Daily SMA200 1.2254
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2884
Previous Daily Low 1.2798
Previous Weekly High 1.3126
Previous Weekly Low 1.2816
Previous Monthly High 1.2848
Previous Monthly Low 1.2369
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2831
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2851
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2789
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.275
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2703
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2875
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2922
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2961

 

 

 
Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures