- Pound Sterling attracts buying interest amid a cautious market mood.
- The United Kingdom’s economic recovery falters as firms face the burden of higher interest rates.
- The BoE cannot pause the rate-hiking spell as UK inflation heavily diverges from the desired rate.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) rebounds after an exhaustion in the downside momentum as market participants have digested bleak economic prospects propelled by higher inflation and aggressive monetary policy by the Bank of England (BoE). The GBP/USD pair picks demand as the market mood has turned bullish amid hopes that interest rates by global central banks will peak sooner than expected.
United Kingdom’s preliminary factory activity faltered in July as firms postponed the demand for credit to avoid higher interest obligations. Apart from costly borrowing rates, demand for big-ticket items has slowed as many households are struggling to buy essentials. Meanwhile, housing demand is also facing increasing pressure as individuals are restricting themselves from borrowing money to avoid higher mortgage rates.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling picks demand amid cheerful market mood
- Pound Sterling picks significant bids around 1.2800 as investors ignore dampened economic outlook due to higher interest rates by the Bank of England.
- S&P Global reported on Monday that United Kingdom’s factory activity contracted to 45.0 in early July, missing the 46.1 expected and below the 46.5 seen in June, recording a 12th straight contraction in the manufacturing sector. A PMI figure below 50.0 suggests contraction.
- UK’s preliminary Services PMI dropped to 51.5 from the consensus and the prior release of 53.0 and 53.7, respectively.
- July preliminary PMIs were the weakest since January, adding to evidence of the pinch of high inflation and higher interest rates by the Bank of England.
- A sluggish economic outlook has reinforced expectations of a recession in the British economy.
- Uncertainty about UK inflation still persists as resilient consumer spending could offset the recent slowdown in inflation.
- Aggressive BoE’s policy-tightening is building pressure on first-time home buyers. UK homebuilders have cut down on purchasing land and construction activities, Reuters reported.
- To offer support to the middle class that pays high rents, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to build one million homes by the next election.
- However, the pressure of higher mortgage rates is likely to stay for longer as the UK central bank is preparing for fresh rate hikes to tame sticky inflation.
- June’s softening price pressures might offer some time to BoE policymakers to reshape the roadmap of bringing inflation down, but a small interest-rate increase in August cannot be ruled out.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) comes under pressure as investors are certain about an interest rate hike of 25 basis points (bps) by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on July 26 to the 5.25%-5.50% range.
- Investors focus on the interest-rate guidance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell as Fed officials have reiterated the need for one more interest-rate hike in addition to July’s increase.
- Contrary to Fed officials, investors expect that Fed’s 17-month policy tightening cycle will peak on July 26.
- United States preliminary July Manufacturing PMI outperformed expectations but remained below the 50.0 figure that separates contraction. Meanwhile, the Services PMI fell from June’s reading and came in below consensus.
- After the Fed policy meeting, investors will shift their focus toward the second quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data and June’s Durable Goods Orders.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling builds base near 20-day EMA
Pound Sterling extends its recovery to near 1.2850 as market sentiment has turned bullish on hopes that the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest-rate hike in July will be the last nail in the coffin. The Cable is building a base after declining during more than a week below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). More broadly, the asset maintains higher highs and higher lows, indicating strength in the upside bias.
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1050 after German IFO
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.1050 following a recovery toward 1.1100 earlier in the session. Mixed IFO sentiment data from Germany weighs on the Euro, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot. US economic docket will feature consumer confidence data.
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.2850, US data eyed
GBP/USD is holding gains near 1.2850, struggling to gain the upside traction early Tuesday. The pair cheers a modest US Dollar pullback, courtesy of China's stimulus optimism. Further upside appears elusive after dismal UK PMIs and ahead of the US data and key Fed meeting.
Gold recovery needs acceptance from $1,975 and central banks
Gold Price reverses from the lowest level in two weeks, snapping a four-day downtrend, as headlines about China stimulus and central banks propel sentiment and the XAU/USD price.
Uniswap price rise comes to a halt after investors pull back to prevent losing their profits
Uniswap price made good gains for its investors these past few weeks, however, this run came to a pause this week. With Bitcoin price slipping to $29,000, the broader market cues turned slightly bearish, and most of the cryptocurrencies appear to be correcting.
Fed meeting, Microsoft earnings
Today, Microsoft is due to announce its Q2 earnings after the bell. Focus is on whether, and by how much Microsoft benefited from the AI craze and how much AI boosted growth for Azure – which was under pressure since a couple of quarters due to macro factors.