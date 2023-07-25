GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls commit at a 61.8% ratio ahead of the Fed

- GBP/USD bears are meeting demand at a 61.8% ratio support area.
- Bulls are in control front side of bullish trend into he Fed.
Sterling moved out of consolidation in the later part of the New York morning and is finding demand at a daily support area on the charts. However, at 1.1900, the pair is remaining precariously close to recent trend lows ahead of Wednesday's expected Fed 25bp hike.
A hawkish outcome could see GBP/USD back below Monday's low at 1.2799 as traders price a less-hawkish 25bp hike at the Bank of England's meeting on August 3.
The following illustrates the market structure on the daily chart and prospects of a move higher on a dovish outcome at the Fed:
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD is still on the front side of the bullish trend and above last month's highs. Considering the long squeeze into the breakout traders of early July, at the 61.8% ratio, there is a case for the upside. However, it depends on the Fed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides after being unable to hold above 1.1050 amid a weaker Euro Premium
The recovery of the EUR/USD lost momentum after being unable to hold above 1.1050 and pulled back toward daily lows during the American session. The Euro is among the worst performers and is losing ground across the board. Market participants are awaiting the Fed and ECB meetings.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2850 on improving risk mood
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.2880 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The positive risk mood, as reflected by rising US stocks, limits the US Dollar's gains and provide a boost to the pair ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision on Wednesday.
Gold: XAU/USD quietly awaits crucial news around $1,960 Premium
Gold prices are up on a daily basis, although XAU/USD set a fresh one-week low of $1,951.53 a troy ounce while holding below Monday’s high of $1,967.85.
LTC holders surpass Bitcoin in avoiding losses even as Litecoin price crashes below $90
Litecoin had a spectacular run throughout the second half of June, but since the beginning of July, the same cannot be said. The series of red candlesticks continues to disappoint investors, but they still happen to be performing better than Bitcoin holders.
NIO shares advance again Tuesday following Monday’s 11% spike
Nio (NIO) stock on Tuesday seems intent on giving back none of its 10.9% rally from Monday, which pushed the electric vehicle company to its highest price range since February.