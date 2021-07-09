Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Bounces towards 1.38, but not out of the woods yet

GBP/USD Forecast: Five quick reasons to expect cable to swing back down

"It's coming home" – that cheer to England's football team may be at the top of Brits' minds ahead of the final against Italy on Sunday. For GBP/USD, perhaps "it is coming down" would be more appropriate. Cable has run up to 1.38, taking advantage of a dollar breather – but there are five reasons to expect it to fall back down.

1) Yields: The US dollar shrugged off the sharp drop in returns on American debt usually correlated with its strength. Now that Treasury yields have risen back above 1.30%, the greenback has room to rise. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces towards 1.38, but not out of the woods yet

GBP/USD has bounced off daily lows of 1.3758, although lacks a follow-through recovery momentum, as the US dollar remains broadly firmer amid a rebound in the Treasury yields.

Brexit headlines combined with persisting Delta covid variant worries continue to limit the renewed uptick in the spot. Read more...

GBP/USD: Five reasons to expect sterling to fall back down

