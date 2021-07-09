Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Bounces towards 1.38, but not out of the woods yet

GBP/USD Forecast: Five quick reasons to expect cable to swing back down

"It's coming home" – that cheer to England's football team may be at the top of Brits' minds ahead of the final against Italy on Sunday. For GBP/USD, perhaps "it is coming down" would be more appropriate. Cable has run up to 1.38, taking advantage of a dollar breather – but there are five reasons to expect it to fall back down.

1) Yields: The US dollar shrugged off the sharp drop in returns on American debt usually correlated with its strength. Now that Treasury yields have risen back above 1.30%, the greenback has room to rise. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces towards 1.38, but not out of the woods yet

GBP/USD has bounced off daily lows of 1.3758, although lacks a follow-through recovery momentum, as the US dollar remains broadly firmer amid a rebound in the Treasury yields.

Brexit headlines combined with persisting Delta covid variant worries continue to limit the renewed uptick in the spot. Read more...

GBP/USD: Five reasons to expect sterling to fall back down

"It's coming home" – that cheer to England's football team may be at the top of Brits' minds ahead of the final against Italy on Sunday. For GBP/USD, perhaps "it is coming down" would be more appropriate. Cable has run up to 1.38, taking advantage of a dollar breather – but there are five reasons to expect the pair to swing back down.

“The US dollar shrugged off the sharp drop in returns on American debt usually correlated with its strength. Now that Treasury yields have risen back above 1.30%, the greenback has room to rise.” Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.384
Today Daily Change 0.0055
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 1.3785
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3902
Daily SMA50 1.4019
Daily SMA100 1.3947
Daily SMA200 1.3669
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3806
Previous Daily Low 1.3742
Previous Weekly High 1.394
Previous Weekly Low 1.3732
Previous Monthly High 1.4249
Previous Monthly Low 1.3787
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3766
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3782
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3749
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3714
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3685
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3813
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3842
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3877

 

