Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears maintain the pressure, lower lows at sight

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD bears move in on 1.38 and eye 1.3780s daily target

UK growth meeting an apex has pressured sterling as markets weigh central bank divergences. GBP/USD is testing the territory below 1.3800 with eyes on 1.3780. In recent trade, GBP/USD pierced the psychological 1.38 figure and scored the lowest level since the end of July at 1.3794. The US dollar perked up on Thursday following upstream US inflation data in the Producer Price Index which posted their largest annual increase in more than a decade in the 12 months through July. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3808
Today Daily Change -0.0057
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 1.3865
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3832
Daily SMA50 1.3901
Daily SMA100 1.3926
Daily SMA200 1.3771
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3888
Previous Daily Low 1.3803
Previous Weekly High 1.3958
Previous Weekly Low 1.3861
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3855
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3835
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3816
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3767
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3731
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3901
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3937
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3986

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Bears maintain the pressure, lower lows at sight

The GBP/USD pair edged lower on Thursday, falling to 1.3794, its lowest for the month. The greenback strengthened in the American afternoon, following upbeat employment data coupled with a fresh sign of heating inflation, as the PPI surpassed expectations in July. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Mixed UK data leave investors clueless

The GBP/USD pair trades around 1.3860, little affected by mixed UK data, as speculative interest keeps focusing on US developments. The kingdom published the preliminary estimate of its Q2 Gross Domestic Product, which printed as expected 4.8%, improving from -1.6% in the previous quarter. Industrial Production was up 8.3% YoY in June while Manufacturing Production was up 13.9% in the same period. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steady below 1.1750 as the dollar resumes advance

EUR/USD steady below 1.1750 as the dollar resumes advance

The greenback recovered part of its pose during the American afternoon, with EUR/USD easing within range. Dismal European figures keep capping advances.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bears maintain the pressure, lower lows at sight

GBP/USD bears maintain the pressure, lower lows at sight

The GBP/USD pair edged lower on Thursday, falling to 1.3794, its lowest for the month. The greenback strengthened in the American afternoon, following upbeat employment data coupled with a fresh sign of heating inflation, as the PPI surpassed expectations in July.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD looks to extend consolidation near $1,750

XAU/USD looks to extend consolidation near $1,750

Gold remains on track to close flat on Thursday. Key technical levels remain intact as XAU/USD waits for the next significant catalyst. Gold could extend its rebound if it manages to clear $1,760.

Gold News

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB plots a new opportunity, targets a 35% gain

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB plots a new opportunity, targets a 35% gain

Shiba is up 4.25% this week. The emerging cup-with-handle base improves the probabilities that SHIB will resume the rally and test the previously suggested targets of $0.00001204 and $0.00001214.

Read more

The mistake investors are making with meme stocks

The mistake investors are making with meme stocks

Meme stocks are the investing phenomenon of the pandemic creating parabolic moves in a handful of equities while making fabulous profits for early buyers. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures