Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears brace for July low ahead of BOE

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears brace for July low ahead of BOE
GBP/USD remains on the back foot around monthly low. Downside break of two-month-old support, bearish MACD favor sellers. 200-day EMA adds to the upside filters, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers extra support. GBP/USD bears keep controls around 1.3620 amid the initial Asian session on the Super Thursday, after refreshing the monthly low with 1.3609 due to the Fed tapering before a few hours. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3621
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1.3661
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3781
|Daily SMA50
|1.3797
|Daily SMA100
|1.3908
|Daily SMA200
|1.384
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3693
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3641
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3913
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3728
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3673
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3637
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3613
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3585
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3689
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3717
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3741
Bank of England Preview: Action to revolve around tapering prospects
The GBP/USD pair trades near its August low at 1.3601 ahead of the event, as a dismal market’s mood fuels demand for the American currency. Ahead of the event, the US Federal Reserve will unveil its own monetary policy decision, which may spur some wild action forward of the BOE. Read more...
GBP/USD analysis: Is pushed down by SMA
At midnight to Wednesday, the GBP/USD encountered and bounced off the combined resistance of the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3676 and the 55-hour simple moving average at 1.3680. Afterwards, the rate began a step by step decline, which had no technical support as low as 1.3808. Read more...
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.17 as Fed sets clear taper timeline
EUR/USD has reversed course, plunging under 1.17 after the Fed signaled tapering of bond buys as soon as November, and the conclusion of the process in mid-2022. The hawkish surprise means a rate hike could come sooner.
GBP/USD: Bears brace for July low ahead of BOE
GBP/USD bears keep controls around 1.3620 amid the initial Asian session on the Super Thursday, after refreshing the monthly low with 1.3609 due to the Fed tapering before a few hours. The cable pair’s recent fall broke an ascending support line from July, which in turn joins bearish MACD signals to hint at the quote’s further downside.
XRP price bound for another dip before 40% rebound
Ripple price came down 20% since the beginning of this week. With some upside today, bulls stand to face a bull trap that could get quite painful. A better entry point at $0.78 looks to be more promising for bulls.
Powell Quick Analysis: Three hawkish points propel dollar, NFP critical to cement tapering
Powell surprised by signaling taper announcement could come in November. Tapering may end by mid-2022, opening the door to earlier rate hikes. Powell's comment on employment goal "all but met" is a significant hawkish shift.