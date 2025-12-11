TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP holds onto Fed-related gains against US Dollar

FXStreet Team

Pound Sterling holds onto Fed-related gains against US Dollar

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades close to a fresh seven-week high around 1.3400 against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair trades firmly as the US Dollar struggles to gain ground following the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate cut on Wednesday.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades vulnerably near a seven-week low of 98.54 posted earlier in the day. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD approaches local high, bolstered by BoE stance

The GBP/USD pair advanced to 1.3367 on Thursday, stabilising near its highest level since 22 October. Sterling is drawing support from a confluence of factors: a broadly weaker US dollar and a market reassessment that has scaled back expectations for additional Bank of England (BoE) monetary easing in 2026.

This follows yesterday’s Federal Reserve meeting, where the US central bank delivered a widely anticipated 25-basis-point rate cut. Crucially, the Fed signalled a potential pause in its easing cycle as early as January, emphasising the need for more economic data before determining the next steps. Read more...

GBPUSD

FXStreet Team

EUR/USD runs past 1.1730 after tepid US macroeconomic figures

EUR/USD extends its gains and trades above 1.1730 in the American session on Thursday. The US Dollar resumed its decline, following much weaker-than-expected Initial Jobless Claims. Market players bet for additional rate cuts despite a mildly hawkish Fed.

GBP/USD ticks north beyond 1.3400 after US employment data

GBP/USD ticks beyond 1.3400 in the American session on Thursday, as the US Dollar is back on the losing side, following worse-than-anticipated US employment-related figures. The US Federal Reserve delivered a rate cut at its December meeting, in line with the market’s expectations.

Gold bounces off $4,200 neighborhood, down a little amid mixed fundamental cues

Gold recovers slightly from the vicinity of the $4,200 mark, though it sticks to its negative bias through the first half of the European session. The US Dollar attracts some buyers and recovers a part of the previous day's post-FOMC slump to its lowest level since October 24. This fails to assist the commodity in capitalizing on its modest intraday uptick to the weekly high.

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana price is trading below $130 on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.

FOMC Summary: A split cut and a clear shift toward caution

The Federal Reserve (Fed) went ahead with a 25 basis points rate cut, taking the target range to 3.50–3.75%. But the tone around the decision mattered just as much as the move.

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana (SOL) price is trading below $130 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.

