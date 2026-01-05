Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP falls toward 1.3400 near 50-day EMA

Pound Sterling outperforms risky peers at the start of the week

The Pound Sterling (GBP) outperforms its risky currency peers, but faces selling pressure against safe-haven at the start of the week. The British currency gains on expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will follow a gradual monetary easing cycle in 2026. The BoE stated in its last policy meeting of 2025 that the monetary policy will remain on a “gradual downward path” after reducing interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75% with a 5-4 majority in December. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Falls toward 1.3400 near 50-day EMA

GBP/USD extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.3420 during the Asian hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 53 (neutral) has eased from near overbought, indicating that momentum has cooled while remaining above the midline. RSI holds above 50, keeping a modest bullish bias. Read more...

GBP/USD: Likely to trade between 1.3430 and 1.3490 – UOB Group

GBP is likely to trade sideways between 1.3430 and 1.3490. In the longer run, momentum indicators are mostly flat; GBP is likely to trade in a range between 1.3400 and 1.3535, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Read more...