|

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP falls toward 1.3400 near 50-day EMA

FXStreet Team

Pound Sterling outperforms risky peers at the start of the week

The Pound Sterling (GBP) outperforms its risky currency peers, but faces selling pressure against safe-haven at the start of the week. The British currency gains on expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will follow a gradual monetary easing cycle in 2026. The BoE stated in its last policy meeting of 2025 that the monetary policy will remain on a “gradual downward path” after reducing interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75% with a 5-4 majority in December. Read more...

Chart

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Falls toward 1.3400 near 50-day EMA

GBP/USD extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.3420 during the Asian hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 53 (neutral) has eased from near overbought, indicating that momentum has cooled while remaining above the midline. RSI holds above 50, keeping a modest bullish bias. Read more...

Chart

GBP/USD: Likely to trade between 1.3430 and 1.3490 – UOB Group

GBP is likely to trade sideways between 1.3430 and 1.3490. In the longer run, momentum indicators are mostly flat; GBP is likely to trade in a range between 1.3400 and 1.3535, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Read more...

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1700 after US data

EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1700 after US data

EUR/USD remains under moderate selling pressure and trades below 1.1700 in the American session on Monday. The  US Dollar benefited from the cautious market mood following the US military intervention in Venezuela throughout the first half of the day, now shedding ground following the release of discouraging US data.

GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3500 after weak US figures

GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3500 after weak US figures

GBP/USD trades at fresh intraday highs not far below the 1.3500 mark in the American session on Monday, as the US Dollar accelerated its slump following the release of the December ISM Manufacturing PMI. The index contracted to 47.9 from the 48.2 posted in November, also missing the expected 48.3.

Gold clings to strong daily gains near $4,450

Gold clings to strong daily gains near $4,450

Gold started the week on a bullish note and is currently extending its intraday advance. The bright metal benefited from mounting geopolitical tensions, triggered by the US decision to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. A softer-than-anticipated US ISM Manufacturing PMI adds to Gold’s advance.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP bulls remain in control amid ETF inflows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP bulls remain in control amid ETF inflows

Bitcoin rises above the 50-day EMA, supported by a resurgence of ETF inflows. Ethereum remains above $3,100 as the crypto market broadly shrugs off mounting geopolitical tensions.

Think ahead: 2026 in ten charts – Part one

Think ahead: 2026 in ten charts – Part one

2025 was chaotic. 2026 might be even more so, if this weekend’s drama is anything to go by. Sometime soon, the Supreme Court will rule on President Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose country‑level tariffs - and betting markets put the odds of him losing at 70–80%.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe rally on Venezuela’s shadow BTC reserve

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe rally on Venezuela’s shadow BTC reserve

Meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe are leading the cryptocurrency market rally driven by the US cross-border operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Dogecoin extends its gain for the fifth consecutive day while SHIB and PEPE take a pause.

