EUR/GBP weakens to near 0.8650 ahead of Eurozone HICP release

The EUR/GBP cross loses ground near 0.8655 during the early European session on Wednesday. The Euro (EUR) weakens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) after the German economic data. Later on Wednesday, the preliminary reading of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) from the Eurozone will be in the spotlight.

Data released by Destatis on Wednesday showed that German Retail Sales fell 0.6% month-over-month in November, compared to a 0.3% decline in October. This figure came in weaker than the market consensus of a 0.2% increase. On an annual basis, Retail Sales climbed 1.1% in November versus a rise of 0.9% prior. The EUR edges slightly lower in an immediate reaction to the German Retail Sales data.

Traders will keep an eye on the flash reading of the Eurozone HICP report later in the day. Any signs of hotter-than-expected inflation in the Eurozone could help limit the EUR's losses in the near term. Markets widely anticipate that the European Central Bank (ECB) will keep rates stable for the near future, with some economists forecasting potential rate cuts later if economic conditions weaken.

The Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) guided that the monetary policy will remain on a gradual downward path, but future decisions will depend on the evolution of inflation, pay growth, and services inflation. Money markets expect the UK central bank to deliver at least one rate reduction in the first half of the year and are pricing in nearly a 50% chance of a second cut before the year-end, according to Reuters. A cautious tone surrounding the BoE policy outlook could provide some support to the GBP against the EUR.