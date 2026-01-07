TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP weakens to near 0.8650 ahead of Eurozone HICP release

  • EUR/GBP weakens to around 0.8655 in Wednesday’s early European session. 
  • German Retail Sales fell 0.6% MoM in November, softer than expected. 
  • The BoE is expected to follow a gradual monetary easing path in 2026. 
EUR/GBP weakens to near 0.8650 ahead of Eurozone HICP release
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The EUR/GBP cross loses ground near 0.8655 during the early European session on Wednesday. The Euro (EUR) weakens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) after the German economic data. Later on Wednesday, the preliminary reading of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) from the Eurozone will be in the spotlight.

Data released by Destatis on Wednesday showed that German Retail Sales fell 0.6% month-over-month in November, compared to a 0.3% decline in October. This figure came in weaker than the market consensus of a 0.2% increase. On an annual basis, Retail Sales climbed 1.1% in November versus a rise of 0.9% prior. The EUR edges slightly lower in an immediate reaction to the German Retail Sales data. 

Traders will keep an eye on the flash reading of the Eurozone HICP report later in the day. Any signs of hotter-than-expected inflation in the Eurozone could help limit the EUR's losses in the near term. Markets widely anticipate that the European Central Bank (ECB) will keep rates stable for the near future, with some economists forecasting potential rate cuts later if economic conditions weaken.

The Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) guided that the monetary policy will remain on a gradual downward path, but future decisions will depend on the evolution of inflation, pay growth, and services inflation. Money markets expect the UK central bank to deliver at least one rate reduction in the first half of the year and are pricing in nearly a 50% chance of a second cut before the year-end, according to Reuters. A cautious tone surrounding the BoE policy outlook could provide some support to the GBP against the EUR. 

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD steadies around 1.1700, with eyes on key EU/ US data

EUR/USD steadies around 1.1700, with eyes on key EU/ US data

EUR/USD keeps its range intact around 1.1700 in European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair awaits key Eurozone inflation and US jobs numbers for a fresh directional impetus. In the meantime, a broadly subdued US Dollar keeps the major supported. 

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3500 as USD slips ahead of US data

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3500 as USD slips ahead of US data

GBP/USD gains some ground above 1.3500 on Wednesday after registering modest gains in the previous session. The pair edges higher as the US Dollar struggles ahead of the US ADP Employment Change, JOLTS Job Openings and ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index due later in the day.

Gold corrects from $4,500 amid profit-taking ahead of US data

Gold corrects from $4,500 amid profit-taking ahead of US data

Gold struggles to capitalize on its strong weekly gains registered over the past two days and faces rejection near the $4,500 psychological mark, or over a one-week high touched during the Asian session on Wednesday. As investors digest the recent US attack on Venezuela, the prevalent risk-on environment prompts some profit-taking around the commodity. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple cool off as rally stalls near key resistance zones

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple cool off as rally stalls near key resistance zones

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple prices are taking a breather on Wednesday near their key resistance levels following the recent surge. BTC faces rejection at the $94,253 level, while ETH and XRP follow BTC’s footsteps, struggling near $3,308 and $2.35, respectively.

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Events in Venezuela are top of mind for market participants, and while developments are associated with an elevated degree of uncertainty, we are not making any changes to our markets or economic forecasts as a result of the deposition of Nicolás Maduro. 

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE eyes bullish breakout as on-chain and derivatives data turns supportive

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE eyes bullish breakout as on-chain and derivatives data turns supportive

Aave (AAVE) price hovers around $172 on Wednesday, nearing the upper trendline of the falling parallel channel pattern. A break above this technical pattern favors the bulls.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers