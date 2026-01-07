TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold pulls back from $4,500 amid profit-taking ahead of key US macro data

  • Gold faces rejection near $4,500 as the underlying bullish sentiment prompts profit-taking.
  • Rising geopolitical tensions and dovish Fed expectations could support the precious metal.
  • Investors now look forward to important US macro releases for some meaningful impetus.
Gold pulls back from $4,500 amid profit-taking ahead of key US macro data
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on its strong weekly gains registered over the past two days and faces rejection near the $4,500 psychological mark, or over a one-week high touched during the Asian session on Wednesday. As investors digest the recent US attack on Venezuela, the prevalent risk-on environment prompts some profit-taking around the commodity. However, US President Donald Trump's threats to annex Greenland, along with confrontational rhetoric toward Colombia and Mexico, keep geopolitical risks in play and help limit losses for the safe-haven precious metal.

Meanwhile, rising bets for more interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) fail to assist the US Dollar (USD) in capitalizing on the previous day's move higher. This turns out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for the non-yielding Gold. Traders also seem reluctant and opt to wait for the release of important US macroeconomic indicators, including the crucial Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday, before positioning for the next leg of a directional move. The data will be looked for Fed rate-cut cues, which will drive the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the XAU/USD pair.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold might continue to draw support from geopolitical risks, Fed rate cut bets

  • Investors appeared to shrug off worries stemming from the US attack on Venezuela over the weekend, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching fresh record highs on Tuesday.
  • Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump openly signaled that Colombia and Mexico could also face US military action as part of a widening campaign against criminal networks and regional instability.
  • Moreover, the White House said on Tuesday that Trump is discussing options for acquiring Greenland, including potential use of the US military, in a revival of his ambition to control the strategic island.
  • This comes on top of the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace deal, unrest in Iran, and issues surrounding Gaza, which keeps geopolitical risks in play and should support the safe-haven Gold.
  • According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, traders are pricing in the possibility that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs in March and deliver another rate cut by the end of this year.
  • Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that further changes to the short-term rate will need to be tuned to incoming data amid the risks to both the central bank's employment and inflation goals.
  • Friday's release of the closely-watched US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report and the US consumer inflation figures, due next Tuesday, could offer more cues about the Fed's further rate-cut path.
  • This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics in the near-term and help in determining the next leg of a directional move for the non-yielding yellow metal.
  • In the meantime, Wednesday's US economic docket – featuring the ADP report on private-sector employment, ISM Services PMI, and JOLTS Job Openings – might provide some impetus.

Gold could find some support near the $4,450-4,445 congestion zone

The 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) rises and sits beneath spot prices, suggesting underlying trend support near the $4,400 mark. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) slips below the Signal line and holds in negative territory, with the histogram expanding on the downside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) eased to 48.58, neutral, reflecting balanced momentum after recent softness.

In the near term, momentum would need to stabilize to reassert the bullish tone. A MACD turn toward a bullish crossover and an RSI push back above 50 would support an upswing, while failure to improve could keep the bias heavy and expose a retest of the 100-hour SMA. With price still above that rising baseline, dips could remain contained, but a close beneath it would open room for further downside.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.1700 after rebounding from 50-day EMA

EUR/USD trades around 1.1700 after rebounding from 50-day EMA

EUR/USD gains ground after three days of losses, trading around 1.1700 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. On the daily chart, technical analysis indicates a potential for a bearish bias; the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 47 confirms waning momentum.

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3500 as US Dollar weakens ahead of ISM Services PMI

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3500 as US Dollar weakens ahead of ISM Services PMI

GBP/USD gains some ground after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3510 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair edges higher as the US Dollar struggles ahead of the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index and JOLTs job openings due later in the day.

Gold pulls back from $4,500 amid profit-taking ahead of key US macro data

Gold pulls back from $4,500 amid profit-taking ahead of key US macro data

Gold struggles to capitalize on its strong weekly gains registered over the past two days and faces rejection near the $4,500 psychological mark, or over a one-week high touched during the Asian session on Wednesday. As investors digest the recent US attack on Venezuela, the prevalent risk-on environment prompts some profit-taking around the commodity. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple cool off as rally stalls near key resistance zones

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple cool off as rally stalls near key resistance zones

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple prices are taking a breather on Wednesday near their key resistance levels following the recent surge. BTC faces rejection at the $94,253 level, while ETH and XRP follow BTC’s footsteps, struggling near $3,308 and $2.35, respectively.

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Events in Venezuela are top of mind for market participants, and while developments are associated with an elevated degree of uncertainty, we are not making any changes to our markets or economic forecasts as a result of the deposition of Nicolás Maduro. 

Cardano holds steady as bulls intensify push for breakout

Cardano holds steady as bulls intensify push for breakout

Cardano rises above the 50-day EMA resistance amid a risk-on mood across the crypto market. The MACD upholds positive divergence, increasing the potential for a 20% breakout to $0.505.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers