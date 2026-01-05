GBP/USD: Likely to trade between 1.3430 and 1.3490 – UOB Group
GBP is likely to trade sideways between 1.3430 and 1.3490. In the longer run, momentum indicators are mostly flat; GBP is likely to trade in a range between 1.3400 and 1.3535, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Momentum indicators are mostly flat
24-HOUR VIEW: "GBP swung between 1.3435 and 1.3502 last Friday, closing modestly lower at 1.3462, down by 0.10%. There has been no clear shift in directional momentum. Today, we expect GBP to trade sideways, most likely between 1.3430 and 1.3490."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "While GBP rose to a high of 1.3533 late last month, it eased quickly from the high. Momentum indicators are mostly flat, and GBP is likely to trade in a range for now, most likely between 1.3400 and 1.3535."
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.