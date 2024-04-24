GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling loses recovery momentum ahead of US data
After moving sideways above 1.2450 in the Asian session on Wednesday, GBP/USD lost its traction and declined below this level. The near-term technical outlook suggests that the pair has lost its recovery momentum but buyers could remain interested as long as 1.2400 support stays intact.
The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) provided a boost to GBP/USD in the second half of the day on Tuesday, allowing the pair to snap a three-day losing streak. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Cable bounces after solid data/hawkish BoE
Cable bounces from new multi-month low on Tuesday, boosted by better than expected UK services PMI data and hawkish stance from BoE policymakers, who signaled that rate cut might be delayed, as the central bank sees too early cut more harmful than to start easing policy too late.
Brightened near-term outlook so far lifted the price above initial barrier at 1.2400, with pivotal 1.2446/56 resistance zone (falling 10DMA / Fibo 38.2% of 1.2709/1.2299) being under increased pressure. Read more...
