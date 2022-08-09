- PSNY stock has rallied on the back of analyst positivity.
- Polestar received a $13 price target from Citi.
- PSNY advanced 4.8% on Monday as technicals improve and new models are unveiled.
Polestar (PSNY) stock confirmed its uptrend on Monday with a 4.8% rally to $9.83. Last Thursday PSNY shares broke through the upper trend line of the falling wedge structure it had been trading in since right after its merger with Gore Guggenheim (GGPI), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), on June 27.
Also read: Tesla Stock Deep Dive: Price target at $400 on China headwinds, margin compression, lower deliveries
Polestar stock news
Polestar, jointly owned by Sweden's Volvo and China's Geely Automotive, has not had a great post-SPAC experience, but it has only been a little over six weeks. The market does not seem to know what to do with the Swedish-designed, Chinese-built automaker, and shares have dropped to support around $8.64 on three separate occasions.
Recent murmurs from the analyst community, however, have begun to make waves. First, on August 1, Deutsche Bank was the first out of the barrel with a price target of $10 and a Hold rating. The rating seemed at first to confirm the market's misgivings about yet another EV startup IPOing at a time of economic turmoil, but the price target was a good 12% above the current share price.
PSNY stock began to trend upward quite slowly. Deutsche's main point was that the backing of Volvo and Geely, which itself owns about 10 different vehicle brands including Volvo, should reduce manufacturing and supply setbacks and allow the automaker to bring new models to market at a faster pace than other new brands, such as Nio (NIO), Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID).
Citi then gave PSNY a Buy/High Risk rating and slapped on an even better $13 price target on August 3. Analyst Itay Michaeli enumerated some of the same points as Deutsche, such as its experienced parent companies and its asset-light model, but also said he thinks Polestar is well-positioned to keep a 6% share of premium EV revenue heading into 2030. "Looking ahead, we see market share catalysts in the US and China from the upcoming Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 launches," Michaeli wrote.
Polestar delivered 21,200 vehicles in the first half of 2022, which was a 125% growth rate over the previous year's period. Management says they are aiming to deliver a total of 50,000 vehicles in 2022 and will unveil the Polestar 3 sometime in October.
Polestar stock forecast
Polestar stock breaking through the top trend line of the wedge on Thursday, August 4, at first faced resistance. The trend appears to be in place from Monday's advance though, and PSNY is up once again in Tuesday's premarket.
Monday's price action found support at the 21-day moving average before rebounding higher. This is a good sign for bulls. The 9-day moving average remains below the 21-day average but the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has crossed over in another bullish sign.
The first target for bulls is the $10.50 level, which acted as resistance three times between June 29 and July 18. Above there sits resistance at $12 from June 27. Support remains at $8.64.
PSNY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0250 amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has regained its traction in the early American session and advanced toward 1.0250. After the data from the US showed that Unit Labor Costs rose by 10.8% in Q2, down from 12.7% in Q1, the greenback struggles to find demand, helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD declines toward 1.2100 following earlier rebound
GBP/USD is having a difficult time preserving its bullish momentum on Tuesday and declining toward 1.2100 from the daily high it set at 1.2131. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment seems to be limiting the pair's upside despite the renewed dollar weakness.
Gold clings to modest gains near $1,790
Gold manages to stay in positive territory slightly above $1,790 on Tuesday as the dollar stays on the back foot. The 1% increase seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, however, seems to be making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather momentum.
Here’s what to expect from Bitcoin, Ethereum price as Thailand tightens regulation
Thailand’s central bank is working on tightening regulatory oversight on cryptocurrency platforms. The central bank is prepared to overhaul crypto rules once new amendments give it regulator powers, alongside the Thailand SEC.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!