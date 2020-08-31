Plug Power Stock Price rises again as shares bounce back from Citron report

- NASDAQ:PLUG gains 0.62% to close the week as its upward trajectory continues.
- Wall Street analysts remain bullish on the energy company as year-over-year revenue growth is in store for 2020.
NASDAQ:PLUG has mostly recovered after Citron’s damaging report. That analysis prompted investors to flee from the energy firm on reports of unprofitability and an impending drop to $7 per share. Shares have done the complete opposite since the report was released on August 21st rebounding back to levels within reach of the 52-week highs. Still, the stock has performed admirably even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with near 500% returns over the past twelve months and currently trading well over the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
With the recent announcement of its new light-weight 1kW fuel cell – that can be used in drones or autonomous vehicles – Plug clearly has its hands in all of the trendy new markets that should be dictating the tech world for years to come. While Citron was bearish on Plug’s revenues for this year, most Wall Street analysts have held onto a buy rating for the stock with anticipation of beating year-over-year revenues by over 30%. Even if revenue results land somewhere in between these two assessments, it would be an impressive showing during a period where many firms have had declining revenues – especially in the energy industry.
Plug Stock News
Plug currently sits at $13.07 and has seen its market-cap grow to over $5 billion. That is not an insignificant number for a company that has never been profitable in its 23-year existence. Even still, Wall Street remains bullish on the stock with a one-year price target of $13.45 – which shows that shares have some room to grow but for the most part are fairly priced.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1900 ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, marginally off the highs it achieved after the Fed announced a dovish policy shift. Preliminary German inflation figures are coming out as August draws to an end.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3350 amid Brexit and tax worries
GBP/USD is trading above 1.33 but off the 2020 peak as concerns about a break down of Brexit talks and new taxes are weighing on the pound. The greenback is paring some of last week's losses.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1960 level amid risk-on mood
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from the $1976-77 supply zone amid receding safe-haven demand. Upbeat Chinese PMI prints for August boosted the global risk sentiment and undermined the metal.
Forex Today: Stocks cheer coronavirus hopes, dollar licks its wounds in the Fed aftermath
Investors are cheering fresh hopes for an upcoming coronavirus vaccine and upbeat Chinese PMIs. Eurozone CPI figures and end-of-month flows are set to move markets.
WTI: Mildly bid above $43.00, looks for fourth monthly gains
WTI holds above $43 after three days of downbeat moves, $43.34 guards the upside off-late. Market’s risk-on sentiment joins a weak US dollar to propel the commodity prices. Fears of weakness in demand, increase in supply keep the bears hopeful.