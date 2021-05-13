PLTR Stock Forecast: Palantir Technologies falls as a bullish analyst lowers his price target

- NYSE:PLTR dropped by 6.53% on Wednesday as the broader markets had the worst trading day since January.
- One of Palantir’s strongest supporters lowered their price target for the stock.
- Other analysts chime in on Palantir following its impressive Q1 earnings call and the stock remains as divisive as ever.
NYSE:PLTR saw most of the gains it made following its first quarter earnings report vanish the next day as the broader markets continued their violent correction. Wednesday saw Palantir fall by 6.53% to close the trading day at $18.89, just one day after gaining nearly 10%. The red day continues Palantir’s downward descent as the stock market battleground stock has tried desperately to grasp at support levels on its way down the charts.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Following Palantir’s first quarter earnings call, Goldman Sachs downgraded the price target of the stock from $34 to $30, while reiterating a buy rating. Goldman Sachs has been one of the more bullish investment firms on Palantir since it debuted on Wall Street last September, so the decrease in the price target definitely caught the eye of investors. The change in price target comes after Palantir beat Wall Street revenue estimates and reiterated its guidance on revenue growth for the rest of the year. Palantir also announced that it would be accepting Bitcoin as a payment for contracts moving forward, which is another divisive topic for investors and analysts alike.
PLTR price prediction
Goldman Sachs is not the only firm to weigh in on Palantir’s successful quarter. RBC Capital lowered its price target on Palantir to $20, while on Wednesday, CitiGroup analysts raised their price target to a Wall Street high $170 per share, in a stunning memo. Despite all of these changes, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest continues to stockpile shares of Palantir and bought another 1.3 million shares following its earnings call.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.2100 as US dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2100, paring back gains amid resurgent US dollar's demand, as the market mood remains sour. Mounting inflation concerns after the US CPI surprises continue to weigh on the risk appetite. US data awaited.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains, upside seems limited
Gold consolidates the heaviest losses in six weeks, fades consolidative bounce of late. Market’s struggle for clear direction after US CPI challenged Fed, US stimulus.
Tesla ditches Bitcoin as payment but may accept Dogecoin instead
Dogecoin price plunged by over 25% in the past 24 hours, reaching a low of $0.38. DOGE fell in tandem with the rest of the crypto market following Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla is suspending vehicle purchases using Bitcoin.
Inflation angst roils markets
On Wednesday, the Dow fell 1.99% to register its largest single-day loss since January, wiping out all of its month-to-date gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped by more than two percent respectively.