PLTR news: Palantir Technologies sees the bottom fall out as support breaks

- NYSE:PLTR tumbled by 7.25% on Wednesday amidst a choppy day for the broader markets.
- Palantir breaks support and falls below its key 50-day moving average.
- Another former Palantir executive has founded a company set to go public.
NYSE:PLTR saw its one day bullish reversal rejected in a big way on Wednesday, as the data analytics giant fell sharply alongside a choppy day for the broader markets. Shares of Palantir plummeted by 7.25% during the session, and closed the day below its 50-day moving average price of $24.13. While all three major indices closed the session higher, most investors probably did not feel like it was a green day all around. Mega-cap tech led the way, and growth sectors outpaced value and cyclical stocks, although Palantir clearly was not a part of that growth rally.
The 50-day moving average is a key support level in technical analysis which is usually used as an indicator for short-term performance. Palantir was holding this level until Wednesday, when shares plunged through, as the stock now trades below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Shares are in danger of heading into bearish territory with the next area of support in the $21.00 range. If that support also breaks, Palantir could be heading back for a downward trend into the mid-teens.
PLTR stock forecast
Palantir continues to roll out quality leadership figures, as another former executive at the company has a startup set to go public. Nima Ghamsari co-founded Blend, a digital banking platform that specializes in mortgage lending. Ghamsari used to work at Palantir, and is yet another executive that has a successful new venture under their belt. Don’t be surprised to see a future partnership between the two companies, as Palantir spreads its data analytics platforms across multiple new industries. Blend is targeting a $4 billion valuation before hitting the public markets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
