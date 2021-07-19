PLTR News: Palantir Technologies falls as markets have an ugly close to July OPEX week

If you are an investor that looks at dark pool data and institutional options activity as an indicator of market sentiment , then get ready for more bearish news . Palantir put sweepers have been getting hammered this week for September expiry dates, so there is some smart money out there that believes Palantir may have lower to fall.

With a current Relative Strength Index of 31 after Friday’s session, Palantir is right on the verge of entering oversold territory . The data analytics giant has had a bearish sentiment over the past few weeks, but has also been dragged down by the broader markets which are currently mired in another growth stock correction that has seen many of the popular high flying names suffer massive losses. Things could turn around next week as July OPEX week has now ended, although with Palantir’s quarterly earnings call coming up at the beginning of August, investors may not see many big moves from the stock in the meantime.

NYSE:PLTR shrugged off its one-day reversal on Thursday as market makers gave investors a bloody end to July OPEX week. Shares of Palantir fell by 0.47% on Friday, and closed the tumultuous week at $21.37 . All three major indices tumbled to close the week and the broader growth sector correction hit cyclical sectors like the travel and energy stocks as well. While Palantir continues to trade within a fairly tight range, the MACD has flipped over to bearish during these past couple of red weeks, signalling that the stock may need volume or a catalyst to snap this ongoing downtrend.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.