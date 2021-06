PLTR News: Palantir Technologies extends gains as contracts continue to roll in

Palantir continues to focus on its government side as well, inking nearly $170 million in contracts over the past few weeks . Amongst these contracts was a well publicized one with the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as other partnerships with the U.S. Special Operations Command, the U.S. Army, and the Center for Disease Control.

Palantir added yet another interesting partnership last week as the data analytics giant has teamed with DataRobot to improve the speed and integration of demand forecasting models . The new software will utilize Palantir’s Foundry platform and the DataRobot Augmented Intelligence Platform that will help to forecast consumer demand profiles and trends for consumer facing companies. Both CEOs anticipate the partnership to add tremendous business value to enterprise customers, as Palantir once again flexes its data analytic muscles showing how important it is moving forward.

NYSE:PLTR has rolled its momentum into a new week as the polarizing stock rose for the fifth straight session carrying over from last week. On Monday, Palantir added 2.24% to close the day at $27.38, as shares eye the large gap above to fill in the $30.00-$32.00 range . The recent surge has boosted Palantir over the key 200-day moving average level, and at this point it is clear that the bulls are in control of this battleground stock. Shares are still well off the January highs of $45.00 per share, but it seems as though the stock has finally broken out of its long consolidation period.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.