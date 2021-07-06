PLTR News: Palantir Technologies enters a critical week after bullish breakout was rejected

- NYSE:PLTR looks to reverse the downtrend it experienced at the end of last week.
- Palantir continues to be a retail favorite which may actually present an artificial floor.
- Palantir looks oversold following Ark Invest’s one-day sell off.
NYSE:PLTR started off June as if it were ready to break out from its long period of consolidation following its climb to all-time high prices of $45.00. The end of June was a different story though, as Palantir closed the month and started July on a bearish downtrend. The good news for Palantir investors is that the stock managed to hold support above $24.00 on Friday, but if bearish momentum continues, Palantir would look towards its next area of support around $21.00.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
There may be a hidden benefit for shareholders of Palantir: the stock remains incredibly popular amongst social media retail investors. While Palantir may not be a full fledged meme stock like AMC (NYSE:AMC) or GameStop (NYSE:AMC), the popularity of the company does provide a bit of an artificial floor. It is consistently amongst the top stock tickers mentioned in the r/WallStreetBets forum, as well as on FinTwit. Does that mean Palantir is destined for an AMC-like meteoric rise? Probably not. There are enough institutional investors who hold long-term bullish outlooks on Palantir that it would not just be retail momentum that would see the stock rise further.
PLTR stock forecast
Given the timing of the recent downtrend, many have pointed at the selloff by Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood as the catalyst that caused retail investors to follow suit. At this point, it looks as though Palantir may have been oversold given the relative strength the stock was showing throughout June. For those looking to start or add to their position, oversold stocks sometimes make some of the best entry points.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD off the highs amid dollar bounce, mixed German data
EUR/USD has retreated to around 1.1850 as the US dollar bounces from the lows and after the German ZEW figures came out mixed. Worries about the Delta covid variant persist ahead of US ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD cools amid Brexit concerns, greenback comeback
GBP/USD has slipped from near 1.39 as the EU threatens legal action related to Brexit disagreements and despite upbeat UK Construction PMI. The US dollar is recovering from the lows as Americans return from their long weekend.
XAU/USD jumps to fresh three-week tops, around $1,810 area
Gold continued scaling higher through the first half of the European session and shot to near three-week tops, around the $1,809 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin consolidates as altcoins charge ahead
Bitcoin price takes another jab at the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $35,618 in an attempt to tag the range high at $42,451. Ethereum price bounces off the lower end of a rising wedge pattern while the risk of downside looms.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
Timing is everything. As the release of Nonfarm Payrolls has triggered a downward dollar correction, the next significant release could unleash fresh dollar strength – almost regardless of the outcome. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.