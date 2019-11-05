Phase One China trade deal to be "possibly" signed in Iowa – Fox News

According to the latest report carried by Fox Business News, the US Senate Finance Communications Director Chuck Grassley said that Phase One China trade deal will be "possibly" signed in Iowa.

The report said: "Sen. Grassley would welcome a visit by Presidents Trump and Xi to Iowa."

“Farmers in particular have been hard hit by the trade war and deserve recognition for their sacrifice," the report added.

Meanwhile, King dollar continues to rule the roost amid better US fundamentals and trade optimism, as markets ignore the latest Nikkei report, citing that Beijing has doubled down on demands that may threaten trade agreement with the US.