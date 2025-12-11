FX Today: Markets ignored Fed, keptt selling the Greenback

What to watch on Friday, December 12

The US Dollar attempted a recovery throughout the first half of Thursday, but resumed its decline following the release of worse-than-anticipated employment data. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended December 6 unexpectedly rose to 236K, well above the previous 192K.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.52% -0.23% -0.36% -0.19% 0.12% -0.03% -0.81% EUR 0.52% 0.30% 0.15% 0.33% 0.64% 0.50% -0.29% GBP 0.23% -0.30% -0.15% 0.03% 0.34% 0.20% -0.59% JPY 0.36% -0.15% 0.15% 0.18% 0.50% 0.34% -0.43% CAD 0.19% -0.33% -0.03% -0.18% 0.32% 0.17% -0.62% AUD -0.12% -0.64% -0.34% -0.50% -0.32% -0.14% -0.93% NZD 0.03% -0.50% -0.20% -0.34% -0.17% 0.14% -0.78% CHF 0.81% 0.29% 0.59% 0.43% 0.62% 0.93% 0.78% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD regained strong upward traction and left behind four consecutive daily pullbacks, revisiting once again the 1.1750 price region. Next for the EUR will be Germany’s November final Inflation Rate on December 12.

GBP/USD rose sharply and challenged monthly peaks just shy of the 1.3440 price zone. The RICS House Price Balance is due on Friday, seconded by the speech by the BoE’s Kroszner.

USD/JPY dropped markedly toward the 155.80 zone following the post-FOMC marked slide in the Greenback. The Japanese Industrial Production Month-over-Month and Year-over-Year report for October comes next, followed by the Capacity Utilization report.

AUD/USD advanced to levels last seen in mid-September, around 0.6670, in response to the marked decline in the buck. The Aussie fell on weak employment data, yet recovered on broad US Dollar weakness. The pair continues to approach the 0.6700 mark.

WTI prices reversed the initial decline and regained the $57.00 per barrel mark, as traders continued to assess the geopolitical landscape and the Fed’s interest rate decision.

Gold prices rose to three-day highs near $4,280 per troy ounce following the FOMC meeting and amid a pronounced pullback in the Greenback and US Treasury yields. Silver prices extended their rally to record highs near the $64.00 mark per ounce.

