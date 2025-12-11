TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY attracts some sellers to near 155.50 on weak US jobs data

  • USD/JPY edges lower to near 155.60 in Friday’s early Asian session. 
  • US Initial Jobless Claims jumped to 236K last week, weaker than expected. 
  • Concerns about expansionary fiscal measures in Japan and growth worries might cap the downside for the pair. 
USD/JPY attracts some sellers to near 155.50 on weak US jobs data
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The USD/JPY pair attracts some sellers to around 155.60 during the early Asian session on Friday. The US Dollar (USD) edges lower against the Japanese Yen (JPY) amid worse-than-anticipated US employment data and a less hawkish outlook than expected from the US Federal Reserve (Fed). 

The Fed lowered the benchmark federal funds rate by 25 basis points (bps) to a range of 3.5%-3.75% at its December policy meeting on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell highlighted that the US central bank is now "well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves" and noted that a future rate hike is not a base case scenario. Fed officials signaled they expect to lower rates just once next year.

Data released by the US Department of Labor (DOL) on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing for new unemployment benefits increased to 236,000 in the week ending December 6. The figure came in above the market consensus of 220,000 and was higher than the previous week of 192,000 (revised from 191,000). The Greenback faces some selling pressure against the JPY in an immediate reaction to the weaker-than-expected US jobs data. 

Investors remain concerned about Japan's deteriorating fiscal condition amid Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's reflationary push and massive spending plan to boost sluggish economic growth. This, in turn, could weigh on the JPY and create a tailwind for the pair. 

The attention will shift to the Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision next week. All economists by Bloomberg and a strong majority in a Reuters poll expected the Japanese central bank to raise its current benchmark policy rate from 0.50% to 0.75% at this upcoming meeting. 

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.


 

 

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD continues its rise as Dollar retreats on Fed action and soft data

EUR/USD continues its rise as Dollar retreats on Fed action and soft data

EUR/USD advances during the North American on Thursday up 0.41% after the Fed decided to cut rates, alongside the release of weaker than expected job data in the United States. The pair trades at 1.1742 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.1682.

GBP/USD ticks north beyond 1.3400 after US employment data

GBP/USD ticks north beyond 1.3400 after US employment data

GBP/USD ticks beyond 1.3400 in the American session on Thursday, as the US Dollar is back on the losing side, following worse-than-anticipated US employment-related figures. The US Federal Reserve delivered a rate cut at its December meeting, in line with the market’s expectations.

Gold on its way to retest record highs

Gold on its way to retest record highs

Broad US Dollar weakness helps the bright metal to extend weekly gains. The XAU/USD pair trades above $4,250, its highest for the week and not far from its record high in the $4,380 region. The Greenback came under selling pressure on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, further pressured on Thursday by softer-than-anticipated United States employment data. 

Ethereum: Thomas Lee's bottom call aligns with taker buyers positioning

Ethereum: Thomas Lee's bottom call aligns with taker buyers positioning

Ethereum buyers are beginning to regain strength following signs of recovery in Net Taker Volume on the crypto exchange Binance. The metric tracks the difference between buyers and sellers purchasing ETH using market orders. The volume has improved from a low of about -$500 million in October — which triggered heavy ETH distribution — to -$138 million. 

FOMC Summary: A split cut and a clear shift toward caution

FOMC Summary: A split cut and a clear shift toward caution

The Federal Reserve (Fed) went ahead with a 25 basis points rate cut, taking the target range to 3.50–3.75%. But the tone around the decision mattered just as much as the move.

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana (SOL) price is trading below $130 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers