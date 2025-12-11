TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Dow Jones Industrial Average jumps 600 points as investors pivot to growth stocks

  • The Dow Jones climbed over 600 points on Thursday, bolstered by renewed market optimism.
  • A third straight interest rate cut has sent investors piling into ‘real economy’ stocks.
  • Despite a few bright spots, the AI tech sector rally is deflating as investors fund bullish moves elsewhere.
Dow Jones Industrial Average jumps 600 points as investors pivot to growth stocks
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) surged to a fresh record on Thursday as investors rotated out of pressured tech names and into stocks tied more closely to economic growth following the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest interest rate cut. Visa (V) helped lead the Dow higher after an analyst upgrade, while the S&P 500 hovered near flat and the Nasdaq slipped as traders digested a sharp pullback in major tech stocks.

Tech stocks slump, dragged down by key names

Oracle’s (ORCL) disappointing revenue, higher spending outlook, and sharply negative free cash flow rattled markets and intensified concerns about how quickly companies can profit from large AI investments. The stock fell 12%, dragging other AI-related names lower and fueling debate about whether the sector’s rapid run-up has outpaced near-term fundamentals. Analysts cut price targets and flagged uncertainty around Oracle’s path forward.

Meanwhile, lower interest rates supported cyclicals and small-cap stocks, pushing the Russell 2000 to an intraday record alongside the Dow. Investors considered the possibility of a year-end 'Santa Claus rally,' even as some strategists warned of potential 2025–2026 headwinds, including AI-sector fatigue, political shifts, and a change in Fed leadership.

US economic data takes a back seat to rate cut focus

Outside equities, jobless claims jumped meaningfully following the holiday period, though continuing claims fell sharply. In corporate news, OpenAI unveiled its new GPT-5.2 model, aimed at boosting productivity features. At the same time, Rivian announced it is developing its own AI chip to reduce reliance on Nvidia and accelerate its autonomous-driving roadmap.

Dow Jones daily chart

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD runs past 1.1730 after tepid US macroeconomic figures

EUR/USD runs past 1.1730 after tepid US macroeconomic figures

EUR/USD extends its gains and trades above 1.1730 in the American session on Thursday. The US Dollar resumed its decline, following much weaker-than-expected Initial Jobless Claims. Market players bet for additional rate cuts despite a mildly hawkish Fed.

GBP/USD ticks north beyond 1.3400 after US employment data

GBP/USD ticks north beyond 1.3400 after US employment data

GBP/USD ticks beyond 1.3400 in the American session on Thursday, as the US Dollar is back on the losing side, following worse-than-anticipated US employment-related figures. The US Federal Reserve delivered a rate cut at its December meeting, in line with the market’s expectations.

Gold on its way to retest record highs

Gold on its way to retest record highs

Broad US Dollar weakness helps the bright metal to extend weekly gains. The XAU/USD pair trades above $4,250, its highest for the week and not far from its record high in the $4,380 region. The Greenback came under selling pressure on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, further pressured on Thursday by softer-than-anticipated United States employment data. 

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana price is trading below $130 on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.

FOMC Summary: A split cut and a clear shift toward caution

FOMC Summary: A split cut and a clear shift toward caution

The Federal Reserve (Fed) went ahead with a 25 basis points rate cut, taking the target range to 3.50–3.75%. But the tone around the decision mattered just as much as the move.

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana (SOL) price is trading below $130 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers