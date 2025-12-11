TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Ethereum Price Forecast: Thomas Lee's bottom call aligns with taker buyers positioning

Ethereum Price Forecast: Thomas Lee's bottom call aligns with taker buyers positioning
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Ethereum price today: $3,230

  • Ethereum Net Taker Volume has contracted from -$500 million to -$138 million, signalling a return of taker buyers.
  • BitMine chairman Thomas Lee says ETH has bottomed as the company intensifies buying activity.
  • ETH bounces near $3,100 after seeing a rejection around $3,470 and key EMAs.

Ethereum buyers are beginning to regain strength following signs of recovery in Net Taker Volume on the crypto exchange Binance.

The metric tracks the difference between buyers and sellers purchasing ETH using market orders. The volume has improved from a low of about -$500 million in October — which triggered heavy ETH distribution — to -$138 million. 

While it remains negative, the contraction in selling shows that taker buyers are returning, opening the door for an upward price growth, according to CryptoQuant contributor Maartunn in a Thursday note.

ETH Net Taker Volume. Source: CryptoQuant

Additionally, such a rise in the Net Taker Volume when prices are sitting lower has often coincided with a market bottom. Ethereum treasury BitMine chairman Thomas Lee shares a similar view.

BitMine doubles down on ETH acquisition

In an appearance on the Farokh radio podcast, Lee noted that "BitMine believes Ethereum's already bottomed." He added that the company has been "putting its money where its mouth is" lately.

"Compared to two weeks ago, the amount of Ethereum we're buying is more than double," said Lee. According to smart money tracker EmberCN, citing data from Arkham, BitMine purchased 33,504 ETH through FalconX on Wednesday. However, the company has yet to confirm the purchase.

BitMine's last update showed that the company acquired 138,452 ETH last week, pushing its holdings to 3.86 million ETH at the time. The company also reported cash holdings of $1 billion, giving it more firepower to accelerate accumulation.

BitMine aims to acquire 5% of ETH's circulating supply.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH struggles near $3,470 resistance and key EMAs

Ethereum has experienced $134.8 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours, led by $105.4 million in long liquidations, according to Coinglass data.

ETH has bounced near the $3,100 support after a rejection at the $3,470 resistance, which lies near the 200-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). The 50-day EMA has also proven a key hurdle, with ETH failing to close above it on several attempts over the past two days.

ETH/USDT daily chart

A decisive close above the EMAs and $3,470 could push ETH to test the $3,800 resistance, and if successful, the $4,100 key level. On the downside, the $3,100 and 20-day EMA could serve as support. Further down is the $2,850 support if ETH moves below $3,100

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are above their neutral levels but trending downward, indicating a weakening bullish momentum.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana (SOL) price is trading below $130 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI declines as core team offloads 2 million tokens

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI declines as core team offloads 2 million tokens

Pi Network (PI) edges lower by 3% at press time on Thursday, marking its fifth consecutive day of losses. A transfer of 2 million PI tokens from the liquidity reserve, part of the Pi core team wallets, bolsters the bearish sentiment.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flips bearish as derivatives markets flout network growth

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flips bearish as derivatives markets flout network growth

Cardano (ADA) extends losses by 5% at press time on Thursday, following the 3% decline on the previous day and breaking the local resistance trendline. Derivatives data indicate a bearish shift in the narrative, as Open Interest and the number of active long positions decline.

Sei Price Forecast: SEI slips despite volume surge as Xiaomi partnership boosts adoption outlook

Sei Price Forecast: SEI slips despite volume surge as Xiaomi partnership boosts adoption outlook

Sei (SEI) price trades in red, below $0.137 at the time of writing on Thursday, after retesting its key resistance level the previous day. Despite the pullback, on-chain data and market sentiment remain bullish.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 