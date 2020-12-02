Pfizer: US FDA, EU EMA approvals on coronavirus vaccine expected this month as well

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and EU’s European Medicines Agency (EMA) decisions on the coronavirus vaccines authorization expected this month as well, Pfizer Inc said in a briefing on Wednesday.

The statement from the American pharma giant came after the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), a medical regulator, authorized the emergency-use supply for its covid vaccine.

Market implications

The optimism over vaccine-driven faster economic turnaround benefited global stocks last month. Although the above piece of news appears to have no impact on the risk sentiment, at the moment, with the S&P 500 futures still in the red above 3,650.