Pfizer-BioNTech announce early positive update from German phase 1/2 COVID-19 vaccine study

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) and Pfizer announced on Monday that they have received early positive results from the German phase one and two trials of their co-developed coronavirus vaccine (BNT162B1).

Key takeaways

"New preliminary data from German study support and expand upon recently disclosed early results from corresponding US trial with BNT162B1."

"Overall, data suggested that BNT162B1 could potentially be administered safely, with a manageable tolerability profile."

Market reaction

This headline seems to be providing a boost to market sentiment. At the moment, the S&P 500 futures are posting small daily gains and Germany's DAX 30 Index is up 0.55%.