PBOC unlikely to cut RRRs in Q4 – China Press

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is likely to maintain its monetary policy except for any external emergency, the Economic Information Daily reported on Monday, citing Wang Qing, the Chief Analyst at Golden Credit Rating.

Key quotes

“China's monetary policy will remain stable and the PBOC is unlikely to cut banks' reserve requirement ratios or interest rates barring a major external shock.”

“The PBOC may choose to inject medium and long-term liquidity by rolling over the matured MLFs in excess of the required amount.”

Market reaction

USD/CNY little changed around 6.8200, having hit a daily high at 6.8238 and a daily low at 6.8152.