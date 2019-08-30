PBOC to set Yuan reference rate at 7.1197 per US Dollar - Reuters

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to set the Yuan (CNY) reference rate at 7.1197 per US Dollar today, having announced the mid-point rate at 7.0858 on Wednesday.

The USD/CNY pair closed 0.27% lower at 7.1434 yesterday. The losses, however, could be erased today if the PBOC announces weaker-than-expected fix, inviting stronger CNY selling pressure.