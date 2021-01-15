The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the yuan reference rate at 6.4633 versus Thursday's fix at 6.4746.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD: Bullish Reverse H&S in the making

AUD/USD bulls are in charge and are carving out a bullish Reverse Head & Shoulders. Current support is fortified with old resistance and the 50% mean reversion level.

EUR/USD: Muted reaction to Biden's stimulus talk, Friday's close pivotal

Biden's stimulus announcement fails to move the needle in currency markets. EUR/USD trades in a sideways manner near 1.2155.  Thursday's indecisive Doji candle has neutralized immediate bearish bias.

DXY sees little action as US President-elect Joe Biden unveils coronavirus rescue plan

The dollar index trades largely unchanged on the day near 90.25. The US President-elect Joe Biden unveils the coronavirus rescue plan, promises support to small businesses. The bond markets, too, are seeing little action.

Gold Bears testing bullish commitments at 200 dma

Gold flirting with the 200-DMA as markets await Biden's rescue plan. Rising rates continue to place a wet towel on gold markets with spot gold now flirting with a break below the 200-DMA.

Will more fiscal spending lead to recovery and growth? The private sector says otherwise

There is a current mainstream consensus that more and larger fiscal spending packages will lead to recovery and runaway inflation. The idea of ‘more spending’ always seems to be the answer. 

