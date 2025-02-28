PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1738 vs. 7.1740 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Friday at 7.1738 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1740 and 7.2873 Reuters estimates.
PBOC FAQs
The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.
The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.
Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.
Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.
AUD/USD stays vulnerable toward 0.6200 ahead of US PCE data
AUD/USD sits at monthly lows, eyeing 0.6200 early Friday. Traders remain risk averse amid US tariff threats, underpinning the safe-haven US Dollar and dragging the pair lower. All eyes now remain on the US PCE inflation data for fresh trading impulse.
USD/JPY posts sizeable losses below 149.50 amid risk aversion
USD/JPY has come under intense selling pressure below 149.50 in Friday's Asian trading. Despite dismal Tokyo CPI and Japan's Retail Trade data, the Japanese Yen stands resilient due to risk aversion. The US Treasury bond yields sell-off weighs heavily on the pair ahead of US PCE data.
Gold price hangs near two-week low below $2,900, US PCE data eyed
Gold price languishes near a two-week low below $2,900 as traders await the release of the US PCE Price Index for cues about the Fed's rate-cut path. The crucial inflation data will influence the USD and provide a fresh directional impetus to the non-yielding yellow metal.
SEC clarifies meme coins do not fall under federal securities laws
The Securities & Exchange Commission released an official statement on its website on Thursday, clarifying that meme coins are not subject to federal securities laws.
February inflation: Sharp drop expected in France, stability in the rest of the Eurozone
Inflation has probably eased in February, particularly in France due to the marked cut in the regulated electricity price. However, this overall movement masks divergent trends. Although disinflation is becoming more widespread, prices continue to rise rapidly in services, in France as well as elsewhere in the Eurozone.
