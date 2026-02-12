 USD/JPY consolidates around 153.00 favoured by lower Fed easing bets

The US Dollar (USD) has found footing in the lower range of the 152.00s against the Japanese Yen (JPY) and is consolidating around 153.00 on Thursday. Strong US employment figures have prompted investors to pare back bets on immediate rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), providing some support to the Greenback, although upside attempts remain modest so far.

The delayed US Nonfarm Payrolls report, released on Wednesday, showed that job creation accelerated to 130K, beating expectations of 70K, and the unemployment rate fell to 4.3% from 4.4% in December.



Investors’ optimism, however, was offset by the strong concentration of January’s jobs, with the healthcare sector accounting for more than 80K and the downward revision of 2025 data to 181,000 net jobs from previous estimations of 584,000.

The Yen remains on track to a strong weekly performance

The Yen is showing the strongest performance among the G8 majors this week, on track for its best week in more than a year. Markets are welcoming Prime Minister Takaichi’s landslide victory in Sunday’s elections amid the prospects of a stable government, and have shrugged off doubts about her fiscal largesse.

Investors are focusing on the positive economic effects of Takaichi’s large stimulus programs and tax cuts, playing down earlier concerns about the challenges of financing those measures without increasing already high public debt.

Takaichi’s stimulus measures, coupled with a weak Japanese Yen, are expected to boost consumer demand and boost inflation, forcing the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to hike interest rates further. Markets have ramped up bets of a near-term rate hike, which might take place as soon as March, and one or two more hikes throughout the year. With the Fed still in its easing cycle, this is likely to act as a headwind for the pair.