TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold trades sideways as strong US jobs data push back early Fed rate-cut bets

  • Gold trades sideways above $5,000, remaining capped inside this week’s consolidation range.
  • Stronger US Nonfarm Payrolls data reinforce a hold-for-longer Fed outlook, keeping near-term rate-cut expectations in check.
  • Elevated US-Iran tensions continue to underpin safe-haven demand, helping to cushion downside risks for Gold.
Gold trades sideways as strong US jobs data push back early Fed rate-cut bets
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) holds in a narrow range on Thursday as stronger US employment data prompts traders to push back expectations for an early Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades around $5,065, remaining confined to this week’s $5,000-$5,100 consolidation band.

US employment data strengthens case for a hold-for-longer Fed stance

Data released on Wednesday by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed an unexpected pickup in job growth in the US economy. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 130K in January, well above expectations of 70K and marking the strongest monthly job gain since December 2024. At the same time, the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 4.3% from 4.4%.

The stronger labour data reduces the scope for near-term monetary policy easing, reinforcing expectations that the Fed is likely to remain on hold over the next couple of meetings. This acts as a modest headwind for Gold, given its non-interest-bearing nature.

However, the US Dollar (USD) and Treasury yields have failed to attract meaningful follow-through buying after the report, offering some support to the Bullion. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 96.80, hovering near one-week lows.

Traders also digested fresh comments from Fed officials on Wednesday. Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid said that further rate cuts could allow inflation to remain elevated for longer, adding that it is still appropriate to keep monetary policy restrictive with inflation close to 3%.

Separately, Beth Hammack said that the current federal funds rate is “right around neutral” and that it is appropriate for the Fed to stay on hold, noting that rates are not putting much restraint on the economy and that there is no need to fine-tune policy at this stage.

Even so, markets are still pricing in close to 50 basis points of easing for this year, with the CME FedWatch Tool pointing to the first rate cut most likely in the June-July window. Attention now turns to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release on Friday.

Elsewhere, US-Iran tensions remain elevated, keeping geopolitical risks firmly in play and helping to cushion the downside in Bullion. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the United States is preparing to deploy a second aircraft-carrier strike group to the Middle East, as the US military readies for the possibility of military action if negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme were to fail.

Against this backdrop, Gold is likely to remain range-bound in the near term, as fading expectations for early Fed rate cuts are offset by lingering geopolitical risks.

Technical analysis: XAU/USD consolidates above $5,000 as momentum fades

From a technical perspective, short-term momentum has cooled after the recent sharp correction, signalling that Gold is entering a consolidation phase. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around 55, reflecting a neutral near-term bias. The Average Directional Index (ADX) is near 8, indicating very weak trend strength, while the Average True Range (ATR) has started to roll over, showing that price volatility is easing.

On the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD is stabilising above the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) near the $5,000 psychological level. A sustained break below this area would increase downside pressure, with the next support seen near $4,850, followed by the 200-period SMA.

On the upside, a break above $5,100 is needed to revive bullish momentum. The broader uptrend, however, remains intact.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1900 as USD recovers

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1900 as USD recovers

EUR/USD trades in negative territory for the third consecutive day, below 1.1900 in the European session on Thursday. A modest rebound in the US Dollar is weighing on the pair, despite an upbeat market mood. Traders keep an eye on the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims data for further trading impetus. 

GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 after UK data dump

GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 after UK data dump

\GBP/USD moves little while holding above 1.3600 in the European session on Thursday, following the release of the UK Q4 preliminary GDP, which showed a 0.1% growth against a 0.2% increase expected. The UK industrial sector activity deteriorated in Decembert, keeping the downward pressure intact on the Pound Sterling. 

Gold sticks to modest intraday losses as reduced March Fed rate cut bets underpin USD

Gold sticks to modest intraday losses as reduced March Fed rate cut bets underpin USD

Gold languishes near the lower end of its daily range heading into the European session on Thursday. The precious metal, however, lacks follow-through selling amid mixed cues and currently trades above the $5,050 level, well within striking distance of a nearly two-week low touched the previous day.

Cardano eyes short-term rebound as derivatives sentiment improves

Cardano eyes short-term rebound as derivatives sentiment improves

Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.257 at the time of writing on Thursday, after slipping more than 4% so far this week. Derivatives sentiment improves as ADA’s funding rates turn positive alongside rising long bets among traders.

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Sonic Labs’ vertical integration fuels recovery in S token

Sonic Labs’ vertical integration fuels recovery in S token

Sonic, previously Fantom (FTM), is extending its recovery trade at $0.048 at the time of writing, after rebounding by over 12% the previous day. The recovery thesis’ strengths lie in the optimism surrounding Sonic Labs’ Wednesday announcement to shift to a vertically integrated model, aimed at boosting S token utility. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers