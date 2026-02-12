The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil trades lower on Thursday, hovering around $64.15 at the time of writing, down 1.10% on the day. The Oil market is mainly reacting to the latest weekly US inventory data.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a build of 8.53 million barrels in US Crude Oil stocks last week, a figure well above market expectations. Total inventories stand at 428.8 million barrels, roughly 3% below the five-year average for this time of year, but the sharp weekly increase revives concerns about the short-term supply-demand balance in the United States (US).

However, WTI’s decline remains limited by ongoing tensions between the US and Iran. US President Donald Trump stated that no firm decisions were made following his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while confirming that negotiations with Tehran will continue. He also noted that additional military deployment in the Middle East remains an option if no agreement is reached, keeping a geopolitical risk premium embedded in Oil prices.

According to a note cited by Reuters, analysts at Rystad Energy argue that a resilient US labor market underpins demand for transportation fuels, petrochemicals and power generation, thereby reducing downside risks to US Oil consumption despite a more cautious macroeconomic backdrop.

On the global supply side, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) left its demand growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027 unchanged at 1.38 million and 1.34 million barrels per day, respectively, while maintaining its outlook for non-OPEC supply. Investors now turn their attention to the upcoming monthly report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which could once again flag the risk of a global surplus, a factor that may weigh further on WTI should this scenario materialize.