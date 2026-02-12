TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD regains ground after US data

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD regains ground after US data and finds an equilibrium

GBP/USD was trading at 1.3632 on Thursday. Sterling found an equilibrium point after volatility triggered by a stronger dollar following US labour market data.

The number of people employed in January increased by 130 thousand, marking the largest rise in more than a year. The unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 4.3%. Against this backdrop, investors have revised expectations for the Fed rate path. The market now fully prices in the first rate cut for July rather than June, and the probability of a move in March is estimated at less than 5%. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Traders seem non-committal above 1.3600 amid mixed cues

The GBP/USD pair reverses an early European session dip to the 1.3600 mark touched in the aftermath of mostly disappointing UK macro data, though it lacks follow-through buying or bullish conviction. The preliminary report published by the Office for National Statistics showed that the UK economy expanded by 0.1% in the October-to-December period, matching the slow pace recorded in the third quarter. The reading also fell short of the Bank of England's (BoE) forecast of 0.2% growth, pushing up the odds of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut as soon as March.

The British Pound (GBP), however, largely shrugged off dovish BoE expectations amid easing UK political jitters. Following a tumultuous period sparked by fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein files and the resignation of a key aide, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer received backing from his cabinet and Labour MPs, preventing an immediate leadership challenge. Although Starmer's position remains damaged, the temporary stability turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair amid the lack of any meaningful US Dollar (USD) buying. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD Elliott Wave: Cables are crossing

Back on January 14, while trading at 1.3428, we forecasted a slight dip, then rally for the beginning stages of wave (iii). Cable has moved generally as forecasted with the current decline from January 27 to February 6 larger than anticipated. This has introduced the potential for a change in the wave count we are following.

We’ve had a good scent on the GBPUSD pattern anticipating further rallies. However, since January 27, the decline to February 6 has become larger than anticipated. No Elliott wave rules have been broken, but we are becoming concerned that another pattern is in development. Read more...

GBPUSD

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1900 as USD recovers

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1900 as USD recovers

EUR/USD trades in negative territory for the third consecutive day, below 1.1900 in the European session on Thursday. A modest rebound in the US Dollar is weighing on the pair, despite an upbeat market mood. Traders keep an eye on the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims data for further trading impetus. 

GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 after UK data dump

GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 after UK data dump

\GBP/USD moves little while holding above 1.3600 in the European session on Thursday, following the release of the UK Q4 preliminary GDP, which showed a 0.1% growth against a 0.2% increase expected. The UK industrial sector activity deteriorated in Decembert, keeping the downward pressure intact on the Pound Sterling. 

Gold sticks to modest intraday losses as reduced March Fed rate cut bets underpin USD

Gold sticks to modest intraday losses as reduced March Fed rate cut bets underpin USD

Gold languishes near the lower end of its daily range heading into the European session on Thursday. The precious metal, however, lacks follow-through selling amid mixed cues and currently trades above the $5,050 level, well within striking distance of a nearly two-week low touched the previous day.

Cardano eyes short-term rebound as derivatives sentiment improves

Cardano eyes short-term rebound as derivatives sentiment improves

Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.257 at the time of writing on Thursday, after slipping more than 4% so far this week. Derivatives sentiment improves as ADA’s funding rates turn positive alongside rising long bets among traders.

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Sonic Labs’ vertical integration fuels recovery in S token

Sonic Labs’ vertical integration fuels recovery in S token

Sonic, previously Fantom (FTM), is extending its recovery trade at $0.048 at the time of writing, after rebounding by over 12% the previous day. The recovery thesis’ strengths lie in the optimism surrounding Sonic Labs’ Wednesday announcement to shift to a vertically integrated model, aimed at boosting S token utility. 

