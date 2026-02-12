TRENDING:
UK GDP
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes short-term rebound as derivatives sentiment improves

  • Cardano price hovers at $0.257 on Thursday after correcting over 4% so far this week.
  • Derivatives data shows improving signals with ADA’s funding rate flipping positive and long bets rising among traders.
  • The technical outlook suggests a short-term recovery, as momentum indicators show fading bearish strength.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes short-term rebound as derivatives sentiment improves
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.257 at the time of writing on Thursday, after slipping more than 4% so far this week. Derivatives sentiment improves as ADA’s funding rates turn positive alongside rising long bets among traders. On the technical side, it points to a short-term recovery as momentum indicators show fading bearish strength.

Derivatives data shows signs of recovery

Cardano’s funding rates support a recovery thesis. CoinGlass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of ADA will slide further is lower than those anticipating a price increase.

The metric flipped to a positive rate on Wednesday and currently stands at 0.0045% on Thursday, indicating that longs are paying shorts. Historically, as shown in the chart below, when funding rates have flipped from negative to positive, Cardano’s price has recovered sharply.

Cardano’s funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass

In addition, CoinGlass’ long-to-short ratio for ADA reads 1.09 on Thursday. The ratio above one suggests that more traders are betting on Cardano’s price to rally.

Cardano’s long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

Cardano Price Forecast: Hints at a short-term recovery

On the daily chart, Cardano trades at $0.258 at the time of writing on Thursday. The 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) extends its decline and sits above the price at $0.266, reinforcing a bearish near-term bias as spot holds below this dynamic gauge. 

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram remains negative and contracts below the zero line, indicating the MACD line stays under the signal line while downside momentum fades. The Relative Strength Index stands at 32.7 (neutral), edging higher from oversold and hinting at stabilizing momentum.

The descending trend line from $0.427 limits rebounds. Immediate resistance aligns at $0.301, followed by $0.325. A daily close above $0.301 would open the door to a corrective extension toward $0.325, while a failure to clear the 9-day SMA at $0.266 would keep sellers in control of the trend.

Chart Analysis ADA/USDT (Binance)

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Editor's Picks

Sonic Labs’ vertical integration fuels recovery in S token

Sonic Labs’ vertical integration fuels recovery in S token

Sonic, previously Fantom (FTM), is extending its recovery trade at $0.048 at the time of writing, after rebounding by over 12% the previous day. The recovery thesis’ strengths lie in the optimism surrounding Sonic Labs’ Wednesday announcement to shift to a vertically integrated model, aimed at boosting S token utility. 

Midnight Price Forecast: NIGHT warms up as Hoskinson reveals March mainnet release

Midnight Price Forecast: NIGHT warms up as Hoskinson reveals March mainnet release

Midnight edges higher by 2% at press time on Thursday, driven by its founder announcing the mainnet release by late March at the Consensus 2026 event. The technical outlook for Midnight highlights a potential bottom formation that could ignite the next bullish trend.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes short-term rebound as derivatives sentiment improves

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes short-term rebound as derivatives sentiment improves

Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.257 at the time of writing on Thursday, after slipping more than 4% so far this week. Derivatives sentiment improves as ADA’s funding rates turn positive alongside rising long bets among traders.

Top Crypto Gainers: Pippin rally logs over 75% gains, Aster and Kaia push higher

Top Crypto Gainers: Pippin rally logs over 75% gains, Aster and Kaia push higher

Altcoins, such as Pippin (PIPPIN), Aster (ASTER) and Kaia (KAIA) continue to trade in the green, defying the broader market pullback as Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to below $68,000. PIPPIN continues to rally and ASTER and KAIA show short-term recovery with possibilities of a breakout rally.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%.