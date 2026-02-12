TRENDING:
Fed: Growth upgrade delays rate cuts – Societe Generale

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Societe Generale economist Jan Groen notes that strong January US labour data have led the bank to upgrade its US growth outlook for 2026 and beyond. As the Federal Reserve has tied policy to labour market strength and inflation, Societe Generale now projects only one Fed funds rate cut in 2026, likely in June, with risks skewed toward a later move.

Strong jobs data reshape Fed expectations

"The January jobs report came in well above expectations, with labour market strength implied across a wide range of indicators."

"Given the recent labour market data as well as other high frequency activity measures, we’ve upgraded our outlook for growth for this year and beyond."

"As the Fed had signalled that as long as the labour market remains solid, they are keen to keep rates on hold, the upgrade in our economic outlook and continued elevated inflation means we also change our Fed funds rate outlook for this year."

"We now expect one rate cut in 2026, likely at the June FOMC meeting, with a risk that the data continues to force Fed policy makers to keep rates on hold to later in the year."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

EUR/USD trades in negative territory for the third consecutive day, below 1.1900 in the European session on Thursday. A modest rebound in the US Dollar is weighing on the pair, despite an upbeat market mood. Traders keep an eye on the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims data for further trading impetus. 

GBP/USD moves little while holding above 1.3600 in the European session on Thursday, following the release of the UK Q4 preliminary GDP, which showed a 0.1% growth against a 0.2% increase expected. The UK industrial sector activity deteriorated in Decembert, keeping the downward pressure intact on the Pound Sterling. 

Gold languishes near the lower end of its daily range heading into the European session on Thursday. The precious metal, however, lacks follow-through selling amid mixed cues and currently trades above the $5,050 level, well within striking distance of a nearly two-week low touched the previous day.

Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.257 at the time of writing on Thursday, after slipping more than 4% so far this week. Derivatives sentiment improves as ADA's funding rates turn positive alongside rising long bets among traders.

Undoubtedly, yesterday's delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Sonic, previously Fantom (FTM), is extending its recovery trade at $0.048 at the time of writing, after rebounding by over 12% the previous day. The recovery thesis' strengths lie in the optimism surrounding Sonic Labs' Wednesday announcement to shift to a vertically integrated model, aimed at boosting S token utility. 

