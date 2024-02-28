PBoC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1075 vs. 7.1057 previous

On Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1075 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1057 and 7.2023 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD slides toward 0.6100 after RBNZ stands pat, Orr's presser eyed
NZD/USD has come under intense selling pressure and is fast approaching 0.6100 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held interest rate at 5.50% The RBNZ lowered its forecast for peak rate to 5.59% from 5.67% in June 2024. Orr's presser awaited.
AUD/USD drops back toward 0.6500 after softer Australian CPI data
AUD/USD is heading back toward 0.6500 after a brief bounce in Asian trading on Wednesday. The Aussie pair is undermined by softer-than-expected Australian monthly CPI inflation data, which fans RBA rate cuts bets. Meanwhile, the US Dollar holds steady amid quiet markets.
Gold price creeps lower, holds narrow range before US GDP release
Gold price modestly gains but is stuck in a narrow range in Tuesday's mid-North American session, underpinned by the fall in US Treasury bond yields. Consequently, the Greenback (USD) weakens, as the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the currency against six other currencies, drops 0.05%.
Bitcoin price eyes $60k as BTC investors’ risk appetite increases
Bitcoin (BTC) price finally showed directional bias on Monday, following reports that the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) market was thriving on Monday. With this, optimism has restored in the BTC markets with the next target set for $60,000.
Eurozone Inflation Preview: Sticky core prices set to boost Euro Premium
Is inflation under control or about to reaccelerate? That is the dilemma for US policymakers, but it is not lost on Europe – despite recession fears. Preliminary figures for February will shed light on the matter and probably rock the Euro.