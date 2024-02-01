PBoC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1049 vs. 7.1039 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Thursday at 7.1049 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1039 and 7.1802 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds toward 0.6600 amid risk-on sentiment
AUD/USD is rebounding toward 0.6600 early Thursday. The Aussie is finding support from China's fiscal boost and upbeat Manufacturing PMI, despite dismal Australian housing data. Markets weigh the Fed decision ahead of the US jobs data.
EUR/USD struggles near 1.0800 amid Fed-led US Dollar strength
EUR/USD is battling 1.0800, consolidating the previous decline. Fed Chair Powell highlighted the need for inflation figures to reflect the Fed's 2% ceiling, pushing back against early rate cut expectations and boosting the US Dollar. Focus now shifts to the EU inflation data.
Gold bounces back toward $2,050 as US yields trip again
Gold price is bouncing back toward $2,050 in Asian trading on Thursday, as the US Treasury bond yields are falling again, reversing the late bounce seen in the last US session. Gold buyers cheer the pushback in Fed rate cut expectations to May after Chair Powell's hawkish tilt.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC pumps as FOMC meeting keeps rates unchanged
Bitcoin price fell after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, and Ethereum and Ripple prices failed to inspire confidence as the broader altcoin community bled on Wednesday.
Fed review: In a risk management mode
The Fed remains firmly 'in a risk management mode' as it continues to make progress on both sides of the dual mandate. Powell struck an optimistic tone on inflation, stating that data seen so far has been 'good enough'.