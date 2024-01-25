PBoC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1044 vs. 7.1053 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Thursday at 7.1044 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1053 and 7.1620 Reuters estimates.
