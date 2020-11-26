On Thursday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets the USD/CNY reference rate at 6.5780 vs. Wednesday’s 6.5749.

The PBOC injected a CNY80 billion via seven-day reverse repos in open market operations (OMOS) while CNY70 billion matured.

Therefore, the net addition is seen at CNY10 billion.

USD/CNY flat below 6.5800

USD/CNY trades flat at 6.5790, at the time of writing. The cross is recovering from Thursday’s low of 6.5731.