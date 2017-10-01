Skip to main content
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.9235 vs 6.9234
By
Ivan Delgado
FXStreet
|
58 minutes ago
China: rapid rise in PPI may complicate policy choices - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:56 GMT
Brazilian Central Bank (BCB) in focus - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
00:46 GMT
USD/CNY fix model: Projection at 6.9299 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:40 GMT
USD/JPY: offered in Tokyo below the 116 handle, when/where will the greenback bounce back from?
FXStreet
|
00:22 GMT
Japan JP Foreign Reserves down to $1216.9B in December from previous $1219.3B
|
Jan 10, 23:53 GMT
Overnight market activity constrained, but... - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Jan 10, 23:47 GMT
USD/JPY: headed to 120 before 115 by end of the year - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Jan 10, 23:22 GMT
AUD/USD tucked in below 0.74 handle, a sell on rallies through there?
FXStreet
|
Jan 10, 23:03 GMT
USD/CAD gravitates around short-term 50 SMA; Short or Long?
FXStreet
|
Jan 10, 22:38 GMT
Key questions for 2017 - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Jan 10, 22:26 GMT
NZD/USD double top, a sell on rallies to 0.7100?
FXStreet
|
Jan 10, 22:07 GMT
Load-down of the US session's data and GDP Q4 tracker update - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Jan 10, 21:51 GMT
Wall Street mixed again NASDAQ new highs, Dow still can't reach 20,000
FXStreet
|
Jan 10, 21:39 GMT
United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock rose from previous -7.43M to 1.5M
|
Jan 10, 21:36 GMT
US Dollar Index survives 101.48 low, bulls trapped below 50 SMA
FXStreet
|
Jan 10, 21:34 GMT
United States 3-Year Note Auction rose from previous 1.452% to 1.472%
|
Jan 10, 21:13 GMT
USD/MXN at fresh high 21.7330 after fresh high 21.6680, the ‘Trump trade’ tackles down any short attempt
FXStreet
|
Jan 10, 19:43 GMT
Market wrap: a slight uptick in the US dollar - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Jan 10, 19:42 GMT
EUR/GBP: fresh highs through 0.87 capped
FXStreet
|
Jan 10, 19:31 GMT
Load More content ...