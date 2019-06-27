PBOC said to have asked banks not to lower mortgage rates further

The latest statement released by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cites that it has asked the banks not to lower mortgage rates further.
No further details are provided on the same.
Meanwhile, the Aussie consolidates the latest upmove just below the 0.70 handle amid renewed trade optimism, unmoved by the PBOC statement.
