PBOC keeps one-year Loan Prime Rate unchanged at 3.85% in October

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) kept the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged at 3.85% in October while maintaining the five-year LPR at 4.65%.

The Chinese central bank left the rates unchanged for the sixth straight month.

According to the latest Reuters poll, nearly 90% of the analysts predicted no change in either the one-year LPR or the five-year tenor.

Market reaction

AUD/USD paid little attention to the PBOC rate decision, as it wallowed near three-week low sub-0.7050 on dovish RBA minutes.

The spot currently trades at 0.7039, down 0.40% on the day.